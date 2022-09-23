IgniteTech 'Turbo-Charges' BryterCX and the Journey Intelligence Industry with Predictive Analytics Capabilities

Iris Insights™ uses ML/AI to identify customer experience problems to quickly surface and resolve issues

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the company "Where Software Goes to Live™," today announced the integration of Iris Insights™ into its BryterCX™ Journey Intelligence platform , bringing a new level of analytics capabilities to the industry-leading solution. Iris Insights leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to push BryterCX to a leading quadrant in the industry, automatically surfacing customer journey intelligence from the vast trove of data collected by customers in their CX journey data stores.

Considered the industry's most responsive and efficient platform for customer journey management, BryterCX now automatically detects changes in customer experiences with near real-time alerts, identifying anomalies in both digital interaction behavior and contact center caller intent. Customer experience (CX) teams are now empowered to utilize diverse and intelligent journey data science to surface customer pain points, eliminate friction and quickly resolve issues.

"Near real-time alerts and insights add unprecedented value to CX journey analytics," said Kay Williams, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at IgniteTech. "Initial feedback about the new module from our customers has validated the importance of what we're now delivering, and they're excited to start working with this powerful new solution."

"We believe this enhancement will help us design better experiences for our customers," said Guillermo Chapa, Customer Contact Center Technology Manager at SoCalGas. "It takes a lot of work to uncover customer pain points, and now we will have access to real-time data and insights. The fact that it's doing something to improve our visibility into customer intent is a major game changer for us. What a great way to recognize the return on our investment."

"This new innovation, delivered just eight months after we acquired the BryterCX assets , personifies the unique position IgniteTech has in the software industry," said Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO. "This is what we do — acquire great software with amazing customers and quickly identify and deliver new capabilities that both improve customer ROI and redefine industries."

This new solution for the BryterCX Journey Intelligence platform continues IgniteTech's leadership in the journey analytics space while exemplifying IgniteTech's commitment to the continuous innovation of products in its software library, which are all included in the unique IgniteTech Unlimited program.

Iris Insights is available now for BryterCX customers through a quick and free implementation process by IgniteTech.

ABOUT IGNITETECH

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is one of the world's leading enterprise software companies and a member of the privately-held ESW Capital group of companies. Building on IgniteTech's corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live™," the Company grows exclusively through acquisitions, continuing to deliver on its promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of its corporate vision: 1) to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; 2) to continuously innovate and transition products to the AWS cloud; and 3) to add unlimited value with its one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription, which provides customers access to all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

