CerraCap Cares Announces Investment in Cuentame, a startup, led by a female-founder, poised to become the first mental health unicorn

CerraCap Cares announces its investment in Cuentame, set on a mission to eliminate every barrier to mental health, providing organizations with the right tools to create a highly integrated mentally healthy work environment.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Cares, a women led impact fund recently invested in Cuentame that is primed to reinforce an increased need to address challenges in the mental health and its stacking cost. Pre-pandemic burn out was already a big problem. Post pandemic the situation has grown increasingly dire costing organizations across sectors an estimated $125 to $190 billion annually. Burnout and stress are everywhere. Such staggering numbers draw attention to stark reality. Cuentame's machine learning platform places a lot of emphasis on the role of workplace stress, and related high cost of healthcare. Through its tech-solution, Cuentame is enabling organizations to act & to prevent turnover due to burnout. It is designed to inspire & increase engagement in the workplace and promote a culture of proactive prevention to address the burnout.

CerraCap Cares Logo (PRNewsfoto/CerraCap Ventures) (PRNewswire)

There are several areas where the lack of mental care can have indirect economic costs. Organizational costs related to absenteeism, presenteeism and turnover. The public and private disability costs, lost tax revenue from unemployment and underemployment. Today emphasis on mental wellbeing investment continues to gain attention of the public & private sector. "We believe it is now a matter of global obligation to address the psychological risk factors for preventing and promoting a favorable environment in the workplace. With an increased need to offer mental health support by corporations, Cuentame is positioned to lead and have market penetration and growth in Latin America and beyond. Cuentame value proposition grows further as its integration elevates human resource function to be a data driven organization for talent management," shared Nikki Arora, General Partner, CerraCap Cares. "Cuentame's tangible value aligns to our mission to impact billions of lives through solutions that promise positive influence and create evidence-based change."

Cuentame began its operations in 2019 and has transformed the experience of more than 64 thousand collaborators and their family members in 30 high-impact global organizations. It has influenced the reduction of the turnover of key talent by up to 60% and increased the well-being of workers in the company by increasing participation by 40%.

"Our users range from growing startups to multinational corporations. We understand their priorities, the difference of backgrounds every person has from an employee in a manufacturing plant, to the technology lead at a corporation, so we provide a personalized experience to each collaborator, and we offer a variety of mental health tools: soft skills training, such as emotional intelligence, time management, meditation, mindfulness, and online psychological therapy with certified psychologists in a safe and confidential environment," explains Regina Athié, Founder, CEO of Cuentame.

"CerraCap Cares, with its team's cumulative experience & global ecosystem, combined with their proven sales and scale model with an effective proven risk mitigation techniques have aided portfolio companies in the many markets they invest," said Regina Athie CEO, Cuentame. "We look forward to the addition of CerraCap Cares to our select investor's group; with their partnership, we are sure to foster a more sustainable pathway."

About CerraCap Cares

CerraCap Cares, a women-led impact fund investing in early-stage human-centered technologies that aim to reduce disparities and innovate solutions for the 3Es: the Environment, Education, and the Empowerment of individuals and communities. Our core investment thesis is that technology can be the great equalizer that reduces disparities and empowers communities - all while generating strong financial returns. With a targeted focus on the underserved, particularly socially and economically disadvantaged communities, CerraCap Cares is on a mission to unleash the power of technology for good.

About Cuentame

Cuentame, a B2B mental wellbeing company based in Latin America, focused on reducing turnover and raising employee engagement by addressing employee burnout in the enterprise world. Through its digital solution Cuentame empowers companies to lead into the future workspace of mindfulness and higher participation. Cuéntame has already made strides by providing its solution accessible to more than hundred thousand users for the first time in their life. Cuéntame is on the mission to eliminate every barrier to mental health globally starting in Latin America. For more information, visit its website: https://sicuentame.com/

