Panasonic Releases New Landline Phones Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled headphones or speakers

The KX-TGF892B and KX-TGD890/892S models offer flexibility and reliability while taking personal calls or meetings at-home

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic released two new landline phones models: the Panasonic KX-TGF892B and the Panasonic KX-TGD890/892S. The KX-TGF892B and the KX-TGD890/892S offer increased flexibility thanks to built-in Bluetooth® compatibility that allows users to take calls and meetings comfortably and clearly from anywhere in their home using a simple, one-touch pairing system with Bluetooth®-enabled devices.

Increased Flexibility with Hands-Free Profile (HFP)

Users can connect to their devices with ease using the dedicated "PAIR" button and pair with up to four Bluetooth® devices for increased flexibility around the home. Thanks to the phones' DECT technology which enhances the calling range, users can enjoy hands-free calling anywhere in their house or office. When the environment around the other caller is noisy and difficult to hear, callers can reduce the surrounding noise to make the speaker's voice easier to hear by pressing a dedicated button. In case of an emergency, the KX-TGF892B can make phone calls even during power outages thanks to its power backup operating system.

Strengthened Measures Against Nuisance Calls

The Panasonic KX-TGF892B and the Panasonic KX-TGD890/892S allow users to choose a phone number from a nuisance caller and easily add the number to their "block" list. With the Panasonic KX-TGD890/892S, users are alerted to possible scam calls with the One-Ring Scam Alert which displays a confirmation screen before attempting to call back one-ring calls. When a suspected robocall is received to the KX-TGF892B or the KX-TGD890/892S, the phone will instruct the caller to press '1' if they want to continue connecting the call. If callers are interested in recording a call, the KX-TGF892B and the KX-TGD890/892S will record both phone conversations thanks to its 2-Way Recording feature.

The Panasonic KX-TGF892B ($129.99), Panasonic KX-TGD892S ($89.99) and Panasonic KX-TGD890S ($59.99) are available on Amazon.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

