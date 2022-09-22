OZO® Foods, Powered by Planterra Foods, Expands National Foodservice Presence with Two New Commercial Operators

Gregory's Coffee and Veggie Grill locations across the United States will now carry OZO Foods Plant-Based Bacon.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZO Foods , the first brand from innovative, plant-based foods company Planterra Foods , is expanding its national presence with its first two partnerships in commercial foodservice. Customers can now enjoy OZO Foods Plant-Based Bacon on sandwiches served at Gregory's Coffee and Veggie Grill locations across the United States.

Since 2020, OZO Foods has been delivering on the True Bite™ Experience, which is the promise to delight the senses with the look, smell, taste, and texture of the food consumers know and love. OZO Foods combines cutting-edge capabilities with culinary expertise and signature plant-based recipes to develop creative innovations and fresh takes on classic favorites.

"We're excited to be furthering OZO Foods' presence among commercial foodservice channels," said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. "Through our partnerships with Gregory's Coffee and Veggie Grill, consumers can now enjoy delicious, high-quality, and savory plant-based sandwiches at multiple restaurant locations across the United States."

Gregory's Coffee, a family-run business started in 2006 with the mission to make a difference, serving amazing quality coffee served fast. No attitude – just good coffee, good food and good people. It's that simple. Gregory's Coffee has launched OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon on its signature Vegan BEC sandwich, a highlight on the new fall menu.

The Vegan BEC features crispy OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon paired with vegan egg and melted vegan smoked provolone cheese on a warm ciabatta roll.

OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon will be available at all 36 Gregory's Coffee locations within New York , New Jersey , Connecticut , and Washington D.C.

The Vegan BEC sandwich featuring OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon retails for $6.95 .

"Once I tried this bacon, I knew I had to create a sandwich centered around this bacon," said Gregory Zamfotis, Founder and CEO of Gregory's Coffee.

Additionally, Veggie Grill, the nation's leading destination for creative and craveable plant-based food, is now featuring OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon on the chain's signature vegan BLT Avocado Croissant:

The vegan BLT Avocado Croissant features crispy OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon, chopped romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, Dijonaise, and mashed avocado served on a flaky croissant roll.

This vegan croissant sandwich will be available at 29 Veggie Grill locations across California , Massachusetts , New York , Oregon , and Washington .

The BLT Avocado Croissant featuring OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon retails for $10.95 .

OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon can also be added to a variety of additional Veggie Grill menu items, including customers' favorite burgers, salads, and sandwiches.

"OZO Foods Plant-Based Cracked Black Pepper Bacon is by far the best vegan bacon we have worked with," said Kajsa Alger, Vice President of Food + Beverage for Veggie Grill. "It is full of flavor without tasting artificial, has a crispy texture with a pleasant chew, and holds up in sandwiches or chopped up in salads where most brands get soggy. Veggie Grill is excited to feature it on our BLT Avocado Croissant!"

OZO Foods offers both commercial and non-commercial foodservice operators convenient, tasty, and versatile plant-based options, including Cracked Black Pepper Bacon and Applewood Smoke Bacon, three varieties of plant-based unbreaded chicken (Garlic & Herb Cutlet, Sea Salt & Pepper Cutlet, and Rotisserie Style Shredded), Burgers, Ground, and Breakfast Sausages.

Earlier this year, Planterra Foods also announced an exclusive partnership between OZO Foods and the Chicago Cubs, becoming the official plant-based protein of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field. OZO Foods is also the plant-based food choice of The Denver Broncos.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com , and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , Pinterest , and Twitter .

About Planterra Foods

OZO® is owned by Planterra Foods, an innovative, plant-based foods company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience, and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO, its first retail brand available at grocery stores nationwide and for purchase online at OZOFoods.com . With its True Bite™ brand promise, OZO delivers total eating enjoyment from first sight to last bite. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com .

