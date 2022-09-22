Odyssey Therapeutics Named to 2022 Endpoints 11

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next generation precision immunomodulators and oncology medicines, today announced that it is has been named by Endpoints News as one of the Endpoints 11 companies of 2022. This honor is awarded to the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry breaking new ground in drug development.

Odyssey's highly integrated drug hunting engine fuses both established and newly-emerging drug discovery technologies to tackle immunology and oncology targets with the highest clinical and commercial potential, including those previously considered "undruggable." The company's platform approach aims to transform drug discovery to accelerate and drive the creation and efficient delivery of life-enhancing precision medicines to patients.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Endpoints 11 company for our suite of cutting-edge technology platforms and portfolio of innovative product candidates to deliver differentiated patient benefits with an eye to transforming standards of care," said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey Therapeutics. "This recognition serves as a testament to the tireless work and dedication of our team in delivering on our mission to provide life-changing solutions for patients, and continues to fuel our urgency to go beyond the current limitations of treatment and make the future of precision medicine a reality."

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing immunomodulators and oncology medicines that aim to transform drug discovery to accelerate and drive the creation and efficient delivery of life-enhancing precision medicines to patients. Built from the ground-up by an expert team of drug hunters, scientists and industry leaders, Odyssey is focused on being first to market with programs that act on targets with the highest clinical and commercial potential. For more information, please visit www.odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on Twitter (@Odyssey_Tx) and LinkedIn.

