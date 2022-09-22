New Data Reveals Focus on Pets for Fall and Halloween

From pumpkin patches to trick-or-treating, pet owners aren't leaving their pets behind for fall activities this year, according to a new PetSmart national survey

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 75 percent of pet parents are planning to dress their pets up for Halloween and other fall occasions, with city-dwelling pet parents even planning to match their pets' fall attire to their own. This data is among findings from a new survey by leading pet specialty retailer PetSmart, which uses consumer insights to plan and develop new products, collections and partnerships for pet parents. The survey reveals insights that point to the dedication and devotion of pet parents.

PetSmart (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart) (PRNewswire)

The collected responses detail pet parents' plans to dress up their pets for Halloween and other special occasions, ways that they'll incorporate pets into fall activities and how pets drive their social media likes throughout the Halloween season and beyond.

"The dedication we see from pet parents every day at PetSmart is what inspires us to do Anything for Pets," said Stacia Andersen, executive vice president and chief customer officer for PetSmart. "Data-driven consumer insights help us continue navigating our in-store and online offerings while developing new, convenient ways for pet parents to shop. The insights gained from this new data showcase the many ways pet parents include their pets in seasonal activities and point to a positive outlook for the pet industry."

Planning for Fall Activities

Pet parents don't plan to leave their pets behind when enjoying seasonal activities. When it comes to fall traditions, pets are along for the ride for road trips and vacations (47 percent), social gatherings (43 percent) and outings to enjoy fall foliage and other seasonal changes (39 percent). With Halloween around the corner, a quarter (25 percent) plan to take their pets trick-or-treating.

Dressing for the Occasion

More than 3 in 4 (76 percent) pet parents like to dress up their fur babies for Halloween and other fall occasions with nearly a third (30 percent) planning to dress their pets up more than once this Halloween. Millennials lead the pack in dressing up their pets (86 percent) compared to other cohorts – Gen Z (81 percent), Gen X (74 percent) and Boomers (59 percent). A majority (66 percent) of pet parents say they change their pets' accessories or apparel seasonally.

City-dwelling pets, often out and about with their pet parents, are most likely to wear accessories or apparel that matches their owners. In fact, a majority (70 percent) of urban pet parents say they have matched their pets' attire with their own. According to the survey, this practice is less common in suburban and rural areas.

Begging for Attention

About a third (32 percent) of pet parents think their pets in a costume would draw the most attention. When it comes to social media, pets clearly rule. Over a third (37 percent) of pet parents say all of their posts with pictures of their pets garner the most attention from friends and family on social media. More than one in four (28 percent) of parents with kids say that their pets also capture the most attention on social media.

PetSmart is meeting pet parents' product and experience demands through exclusive proprietary brands, licensed partnership strategies and a wide range of services to provide pet parents with anything they need to treat their pets this fall season.

About the Study

The PetSmart survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. pet owners ages 18+, between Aug. 15-21, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. This data has been weighted to ensure accurate representation of U.S. pet owners.

For more information about PetSmart and ways to shop for food and products, including attire and travel-focused goods, visit PetSmart.com .

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart