First post-incubation life science facility in Orange County completed by NexCore Group & HATCHspaces

DENVER & LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexCore Group, a leading health care developer, and HATCHspaces®, a real estate development platform focused on creating purpose-built life sciences facilities, have completed a full building transformation of an office building in Irvine, Calif. to a specialized, purpose-built life science facility. Located at 3 Burroughs, a premium location in Orange County, the new HATCHlabs @ Irvine Spectrum offers eight turnkey lab suites on the second floor, two of which are available for immediate occupancy with the others leased to Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC and Seegene Technologies, as well as first-floor lab-enabled shell space currently leased to Phase Scientific Americas.

"We know it is a challenge for emerging life science companies to find space that functions at the highest technical level and delivers a quality creative environment," Todd Varney said, NexCore Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner. "With the recent increase in activity related to life sciences, driven in large part by the pandemic and vaccine development, delivering specialized and functioning facilities is more important than ever before. We were thrilled to work with HATCHspaces on this unique project in Orange County and look forward to continued, impactful collaborations."

The facility features a two-story lobby with high-end finishes, exposed wood beam ceilings, concrete floors, glass roll-up doors, abundant parking, outdoor community spaces, conference rooms, shower room, mother's room, redundant fiber capacity and distribution and shared breakrooms.

Specialized infrastructure includes heavy power upgrades, sub-metered for cost efficiencies and segmented for continuity within the labs, distributed backup power, water and sewer distribution for multi-tenant uses, high-capacity air handling systems allowing for filtration and balancing, shared lab amenity space and fully fit-out lab casework across the second floor.

NexCore and HATCHspaces partnered with BAM Creative and general contractor HITT to overhaul more than 39,000 square feet delivering a unique infrastructure to accommodate the specialized technical needs of early-phase life science companies.

"HATCHlabs @ Irvine Spectrum offers unparalleled direct access to Orange County's deep and talented science and manufacturing labor pool, world-class universities and incubation programs focused on the sciences, convenient proximity to the San Diego and growing Los Angeles life science clusters and adjacency to three major research and clinical hospitals," Allan Glass said, co-founder of HATCHspaces.

"Our mission at HATCHspaces is to deliver the life sciences community state-of-the-art lab facilities at varying scales, allowing regions to retain early-stage bioscience and biotechnology start-ups emerging from research environments," Howard Kozloff said, co-founder of HATCHspaces. "Through a partnership with NexCore, we were able to complete the first post-incubation life science facility in Orange County which is a milestone for the community and will support scientific advancements into the future."

Limited space is available. For leasing information, please contact Allan Glass at 213-952-9052 or allan@hatchspaces.com.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 6.8 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle.

About HATCHspaces®, LLC

HATCHspaces, LLC is a Los Angeles-based real estate development platform focused on simplifying the process of scientific innovation by creating purpose-built life sciences facilities for companies emerging from academic and incubator networks. With properties in various regional submarkets, HATCHspaces'® mission is to deliver the life science community state-of-the-art lab facilities at varying scales, allowing regions to retain early-stage bioscience and biotechnology start-ups emerging from research environments. HATCHspaces owns and operates nearly 500,000 sf of specialized facilities throughout Southern California and Colorado, working with a full range of companies from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar public companies.

