Designing Future Decades for Veteran and Aspiring Publicists

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in PR™ is pleased to announce the return of its in-person weekend summit. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the first summit, which was held in 2012 in Miami, Florida. The two-day summit will be held from November 3-6, 2022, at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas, Texas, to commemorate this special return.

The weekend summit will feature keynote speakers and panelists from the industry, as well as specialized breakout sessions and workshops to help new and veteran publicists expand their capabilities. Systems and automations, branding yourself as a publicist, crisis management, and other topics will be covered. Attendees will be able to compete in a pitch competition in which three finalists will compete for a $5,000 business grant. VIPs will also be treated to the Relax + Rejuvenate Brunch, which will include a vendor market, cocktails, and spa treatments.

Anje Collins, a 36-year veteran entertainment publicist, co-founded the Women In PR Summit.

"I created this summit so that women in the public relations industry could learn, connect, and have fun," says Anje.

Danika Berry, CEO of DB Agency; Elliott Carlyle, Consulting Director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA); Talan Tyminski, Vice President of the Mach 1 Group; and Connie Chi, Founder of the Chi Group are among the weekend's featured speakers and panelists. More speakers and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The most recent Women in PRTM weekend summit took place in September 2014 in Houston, Texas. Since then, the organization has held networking brunches across the country, quarterly webinars, virtual summits, and mentoring programs. Women in PRTM is dedicated to the ongoing development of its members and collaborations for the betterment of the industry as the leading digital resource for publicists worldwide.

"During the pandemic, we launched a series of virtual summits, and when the world reopened, I felt it was time to do this one in person," Anje explained.

Registration for the Women in PR™ Summit is now available via www.womeninprsummit.com .

For more information on becoming a member or to find out more about tools & resources available through Women in PR ™ visit www.womeninpr.org .

