Catfish Creek Conservation Authority in Ontario expands mobile payment solution for parking with Passport Canada

Passport Canada offers an easy, digital option for parking payments

AYLMER, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA), located in southwestern Ontario, is now offering the Passport Canada parking application for its conservation and campground visitors. The app is powered by Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company that manages cities' parking and mobility infrastructures through its platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

With Passport Canada, paying to park is convenient and simple. After downloading the free Passport Canada parking app (available for Android or iOS), users create an account and then enter the zone number marked on nearby signage along with their license plate number. Once users enter the duration of their stay, they can manage their sessions remotely as well as view parking history and receipts. Parkers visiting the Springwater Conservation Area can purchase day passes through the app.

"Whether it's camping, hiking trails or year-round special events, there is something for everyone to enjoy in our Springwater Conservation Area," says Brittany Bell, Catfish Creek Conservation Authority customer support contact. "Passport's technology makes parking effortless for our visitors and streamlines parking management from an operations standpoint."

Passport's platform helps cities manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payment services and more. The Company has helped more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline processes and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs, easily integrate with other technologies and provide better user experiences.

"With Passport Canada, the Authority is able to offer ease in payment for parking to its visitors, reduce overall operational costs and improve their experiences so they can enjoy what these beautiful Conservation Areas have to offer," says Corey Norrell, Passport account executive. "We are excited for this partnership with CCCA and what it offers for its community and visitors."

The Passport Canada app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportca.com/park/.

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport