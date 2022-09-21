Riddle & Brantley Welcomes Trial Attorney Emma B. McEvoy

It is with great enthusiasm that we announce our firm's newest personal injury lawyer. Introducing Ms. Emma B. McEvoy.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Before joining Riddle & Brantley in 2022, Emma McEvoy worked at a New York law firm as a litigation associate, where she focused on employment litigation and general civil matters. Today, McEvoy joins a talented legal team committed to the rights of injury victims throughout North Carolina. Competitive by nature, she is eager to bring her clients' cases before a judge and jury if pre-trial negotiations fall short of a just outcome. Ms. McEvoy handles personal injury cases, car and truck accident lawsuits, and workers' compensation claims.

Emma McEvoy graduated from prestigious St. Lawrence University with a Bachelor of Arts in government and history. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in 2020. A native of Buffalo, NY, McEvoy was introduced to the legal profession at a young age through the work of her parents. Her mother served as a New York State Supreme Court Judge, while her father held an in-house corporate counsel position. Her brother is also a practicing attorney. Emma credits her mother's pivotal role in the state court system as the inspiration behind her own dreams of one day becoming a trial attorney.

"Emma is a highly motivated lawyer who brings a true passion for justice and gravitates to the most challenging cases. We are truly fortunate to count her among our dedicated team," said Riddle & Brantley founding partner Gene Riddle. As Emma herself has said, "For me, being able to tackle a challenging case head-on and find a solution for my client is the best type of win."

Welcome to the firm, Ms. McEvoy!

About Riddle & Brantley

Riddle & Brantley is a full-service personal injury law firm that provides exceptional legal representation in areas including auto accidents, trucking accidents, premises liability, worker's compensation, and social security disability, among others. For results-focused representation, please visit us in any of our offices located throughout North Carolina. For additional information, see https://justicecounts.com/.

