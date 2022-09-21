PRINCESS CRUISES, FUJI SPORTS AND FUJI MATS FORM EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO FACILITATE GLOBAL MARTIAL ARTS EXPERIENCES AT SEA

The First Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise Takes Place January 7-14, 2023

on Sky Princess in the Caribbean

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJI Sports (FUJI), the outfitter and equipment provider for more than 18 million martial arts competitors and academies worldwide since 1969, and FUJI Mats, the worldwide leading supplier of premium mats, facility equipment, and design services, have announced a partnership with Princess Cruises that will now make FUJI the exclusive cruise partner to stage seminars, events and competitions spanning the globe.

"Martial Arts is one of my life's passions and I share this bond across friends, families and professional engagements," said Jimmy Pedro, a two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist, judo world champion and co-owner of FUJI Sports and FUJI Mats. "This partnership with Princess recognizes the significance and multi-generational reach of the martial arts community and elevates our ability to progress our mission to share martial arts experiences in fun and unique ways."

"Today, over 50 years after FUJI Sports was founded, the company has expanded from a small 'mom and pop' shop into a company reaching all parts of the globe," said Lia Hatashita, co-owner of FUJI Sports. "What I love about the company is the passion and enthusiasm from our staff members who have a deep knowledge and understanding of martial arts. And in January 2023, FUJI will take this passion to the open seas for the very first time."

The first "Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise" takes place January 7-14, 2023 on Sky Princess for a Caribbean voyage. The experience will depart from Fort Lauderdale with stops at Princess Cays (Bahamas); San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove (Dominican Republic); and Grand Turk (Turk and Caicos). The Princess and FUJI Adventure Cruise will include Olympians and World Champions who will engage with martial arts enthusiasts throughout the voyage.

Highlights of the Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise include:

Seminars with leading martial arts experts

Shoreside martial arts events in ports of call

Family competitions and prizes

Special edition co-branded gear

Culinary demonstrations with celebrity chefs

Industry speakers

Business-to-Business networking opportunities

"Princess connects people, places and cultures around the world with amazing experiences, and we're confident this Princess and the FUJI Adventures Cruise will be an unforgettable week at sea with fantastic food, beverage and entertainment," said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. "Princess welcomes the leading brand in martial arts with millions of enthusiasts worldwide on special event cruises and to enjoy Princess cruises going forward for all their leisure travel vacations. It is a privilege to host a multi-generational multi-cultural global community focused on health, discipline, learning and wisdom."

About FUJI Sports:

FUJI Sports is the premier outfitter of martial arts equipment and gear including gis, belts, grappling shorts, rash guards, bags and performance apparel including compression gear, spats and more. FUJI Sports is proud to be the official supplier of Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts, and traditional martial arts academies and organizations around the world. The FUJI family of brands includes FUJI Sports, FUJI Mats, and FUJI BJJ.

About FUJI Mats:

FUJI Mats is the worldwide leading supplier of premium mats, facility equipment, and design services for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, traditional martial arts, fitness, yoga, military, and tactical training markets. FUJI Mats outfits thousands of academies and world-class facilities annually around the world with its premium mats, wall pads, athletic flooring, cages, rings, bags, and bag rack systems. The FUJI family of brands includes FUJI Mats, FUJI Sports, and FUJI BJJ.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

