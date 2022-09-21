iMocha to Present its Latest Innovations in Skills Intelligence and Assessment at the TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2022, Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, a leading skills intelligence and assessment platform, is participating in the TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW), Copenhagen between September 20-22, 2022. iMocha will be showcasing its latest skills intelligence and assessment platform, including its patented AI-LogicBox, that enables smarter data-driven talent decisions, at booth #329.

The changing business dynamics have led to a huge skills gap in the telecom sector, with skills in 5G, Open RAN, IoT, and AI being the scarcest. Moreover, Telcos have to pivot to keep up with emerging technologies, such as Metaverse, and to compete with OTT players. As these skills are already in short supply, they must invest significantly in skills intelligence and assessment platforms for talent acquisition and development, and in upskilling and reskilling their existing workforce to be future ready.

More than 300+ global organizations, including 8 of the Fortune 500 and the leading telecom operators of Australia, Sweden, and India trust iMocha's platform to hire new employees, identify skill gap, measure the effectiveness of learning programs, and create organizational skill meter to build future-ready tech teams.

"Digital Transformation World is one of the best telecom-focused conferences and we are delighted to be part of it this year," said Amit Mishra, CEO and Founder of iMocha. "Top skills in Network Engineering like network function virtualization, SDWAN, 5G Packet core, Data analytical skills like Data Science, Kubernetes, AI/ML, Blockchain, and more are gaining relevance in the telecom industry. iMocha is excited to showcase its skills intelligence and assessment platform that can empower telecom talent acquisition teams with data-driven skill insights and their L&D teams to measure ROI of learning."

"The speed with which technology is changing is undeniable, and the business reality of this change means that the telecom industry must now use data-driven skill insights to stay ahead of the curve," said Vishal Madan, Head of Engineering, iMocha. "Our deep understanding of the technical assessment space combined with expertise in creating assessments for new skills with faster turnaround time, with features like async-interview platform, talent benchmarking, integration with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS) and learning management systems (LMS) has enabled us to become the assessment platform of choice for leading telecom operators."

iMocha is a skills intelligence and assessment platform that enables talent leaders to make smarter talent decisions. 300+ organizations use the platform across 70+ countries to acquire job-fit talent faster and to measure the ROI of their talent development and learning initiatives. It empowers talent teams with the largest skill library for 2500+ skills, an asynchronous interview platform, AI-LogicBox (AI-based pseudo-coding simulator), AI-powered language analyzer, skill benchmarking, upskilling dashboard, talent analytics, proctoring, fraud detection, and custom assessment consulting, etc.

