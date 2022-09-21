Huawei Launches Storage Portfolio to Find the Right Technology for the Right Scenario

Huawei Launches Storage Portfolio to Find the Right Technology for the Right Scenario

BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on helping enterprises unlock the power of their data, Huawei provided a range of storage products and solutions featuring scenario-specific technologies for different industries, at Huawei Connect 2022. The vision behind the storage portfolio, explained by Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line, is "to build a data-centric, trustworthy storage foundation for diverse applications" in scenarios like production and transactions, data analytics, and data protection.

Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line (PRNewswire)

Huawei believes data storage in the digital era faces four major changes:

1. New data applications are continuously created, from conventional databases to distributed database, big data, and AI applications.

2. Data is getting hotter and hotter, requiring much faster real-time data analytics and processing.

3. Natural disasters and human-caused errors are frequent, resulting in enormous losses. Therefore, enterprises' digital resilience needs urgent improvement.

4. Energy-efficient data storage is a major industry direction and becoming the new normal.

Huawei actively embraces these changes, with a series of premium storage products and solutions for different industry scenarios.

Production and transactions

OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage provides SAN and NAS capabilities with leading reliability and performance, especially for the financial core baking and Hospital Information Systems (HIS) scenarios. NAS and SAN both take advantage of FlashLink disk-controller collaboration algorithms and SmartMatrix full-mesh architecture. In addition, the OceanStor Dorado provides the industry's only active-active NAS solution, ensuring the file service continuity.

Data analytics

OceanStor Pacific Scale-Out Storage breaks down the performance, protocols, and capacity bottlenecks of data analytics using technical architecture breakthroughs, such as data flow that adapts to large and small I/Os, ultra-high-density hardware, and Erasure Coding (EC) algorithms, improving the data analysis processing efficiency by over 30%.

Data protection

Huawei Storage provides comprehensive data protection against natural disasters or man-made mistakes. In terms of disaster recovery (DR), Huawei provides multiple DR solutions, such as local HA, intra-city A-A, and geo-redundant 3DC. To back up service data, OceanProtect delivers 3x higher backup bandwidth and 5x higher recovery bandwidth than peer products, along with an ultimate 72:1 data reduction ratio. Huawei ransomware protection storage solution covers primary storage and backup storage, and uses machine learning models to detect ransomware, with a detection rate of 99%.

Automatic management

Speaking of O&M, the traditional mode is time-consumed and labor-intensive. Huawei DME enables full-lifecycle automation across planning, deployment, O&M, and optimization; predicts disk faults 14 days in advance, and capacity 90 days in advance; and frees O&M personnel from complicated tasks so that they can focus on more innovative tasks.

Container storage

Nowadays, the container technology is gaining more popularity, especially in Internet and finance sectors. OceanStor Dorado NAS decouples containerized applications from storage so that application and storage resources can be expanded on demand; provides cross-node data sharing; and improves resource scheduling efficiency by 30% compared with industry benchmarks.

Multi-cloud

A combination of public and private multi-clouds is proven the best choice for cloud transformation. Centralized data storage sharing and cross-cloud application deployment are the optimal multi-cloud architecture for enterprises. Storage vendors can deploy professional storage on public cloud platforms in software-hardware integrated or software-only mode to help facilitate cross-cloud evolution. Huawei Storage is endeavoring in such innovative practice.

Peter Zhou noted that, "we are in an era of data explosion and data applications are booming. Huawei Data Storage is committed to building a data-centric, trustworthy storage foundation for diverse applications to unleash the power of data-driven productivity."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huawei