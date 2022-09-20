UNITEDMASTERS ANNOUNCES THE HIT-BOY BEAT EXCHANGE CONTEST WINNERS

Millions watched and thousands submitted in the first demonstration of the power of UnitedMasters Beat Exchange

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, creator platform UnitedMasters, announced that after thousands of submissions and millions of views, Cherelle Stephenson / @sherealtalk with Danyale Brooklynn Lowery / @30foez and ArmonieJAY / @armoniejay had won the first ever Hit-Boy Beat Exchange Contest. The winners will be flown to L.A. and join Hit-Boy in his studio to finish their respective tracks which will be released by UnitedMasters.

Hit Boy Beat Exchange Contest Winners ArmonieJAY/@armoniejay (top) and Cherelle Stephenson/@sherealtalk with Danyale Brooklynn Lowery/@30foez (bottom) (PRNewswire)

"I just want to open up that opportunity to young artists to be heard. I wish I had that same chance at platform when I was young," said HIT-BOY.

"UnitedMasters best-in-class creator tools are bringing to life a whole new way for independent artists and producers to collaborate in real-time. Hit-Boy put out the call and thousands of UnitedMasters artists answered online. With Cherelle Stephenson + Danyale Brooklynn Lowery and ArmonieJAY joining Hit-Boy in studio next month, the Hit-Boy Beat Exchange challenge will provide these artists with the guidance and development needed to take their career to the next level," said David Melhado, UnitedMasters Vice President of Music and Marketing.

"I have invested so much into my craft for so long. I pray for exposure like this, and opportunities like this to showcase what I'm capable of. I work so hard and sacrifice so much, it's like finally receiving that one yes," said Cherelle Stephenson.

"This opens a lot of new doors for me. I'm still the same as always but I have a little bit more rep behind my belt," said Danyale Brooklynn Lowery.

"This is confirmation that it's my time to shine - all my hard work and dedication has finally paid off. I've waited several years to work with Hit and throughout these years I consistently worked on my craft to be around greats such as Hit-Boy," said Armonie Williams.

The UnitedMasters Hit-Boy Beat Exchange has been huge among UnitedMasters artists and on social media:

There were over 3.4M views of Hit-Boy video releasing the Hit-Boy Beat Exchange contest - a living extension of UnitedMasters Beat Exchange where artists and producers connect, collaborate and cook up new music.

4.8k submissions in 9 days - Will.i.am was among the thousands who dueted Hit-Boy's beat.

Over 47,000 producers are currently registered on the UnitedMasters Beat Exchange.

Hit-Boy's beats have set records for engagement on the UnitedMasters Beat Exchange to date with almost 50K total beat plays. His next batch of beats will drop on the Beat Exchange in November.

And this is just the beginning. Next month we'll launch our first ever Hit-Boy "Vetted" Exclusive, a contest where UnitedMasters producers submit beats in a specific style or genre like heavy bass, summertime beats or in the style of his famous anthem "Sicko Mode". Hit-Boy will choose his top beat submission to be featured in the UnitedMasters "Hit-Boy Vetted" playlist that will live on the Beat Exchange and be promoted to artists who want that signature Hit-Boy sound. In October, UnitedMasters will also launch with Hit-Boy our "Weekly Hits" Educational Series: showcasing Hit-Boy dropping knowledge about beat making, artist-producer collaboration, and how to make it as an independent artist.

About UnitedMasters: Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for over 1.5 million independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

Hit-Boy (PRNewswire)

