Sodexo Live! Appoints MikeWorldWide Public Relations Agency of Record for North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has added Sodexo Live! – hospitality partner to the world's most iconic venues — to its client list. Sodexo Live! manages prestigious conferences, cultural and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With more than 40,000 employees at over 500 sites, Sodexo Live! offers clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, travel, and hospitality services.

Known for its roster of renowned chefs, menu innovations, and social responsibility creed, Sodexo Live! recently contributed to the breakthrough success of the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix and has handled hospitality services for 15 Super Bowls, manages the restaurants of the world-renowned Eiffel Tower and is the catering partner to the Royal Ascot, the highlight of the British summer social calendar.

"The MikeWorldWide team demonstrated deep understanding of the value of our business and presented a clear vision to tell the story of how we craft world-class in-person experiences," said Paul Pettas, vice president, brand and communications, Sodexo Live!. "This is a pivotal time for us, as fans head back to sporting events and large-scale meetings and events fully return, and strategic communications will be a key ingredient."

As AOR, MikeWorldWide will sync with the Sodexo Live! Brand & Communications team to provide strategic counsel, spearhead development and deployment of the company's new message architecture, and expand media outreach and engagement to national, top-tier media.

"Sodexo Live! is an exciting company leading the way in redefining the hospitality experience at many of our favorite sports and event venues. We are thrilled to take on this assignment," said Michael Kempner, founder and chief executive officer of MikeWorldWide, who will lead the team for the AOR. "The company's foodie culture, proven business models, and Paris headquarters provide an enviable edge in recruiting the world's best chefs and producing the finest menus. Our team looks forward to telling the compelling stories of Sodexo Live! across a strategic array of voices, platforms, and activations."

About Sodexo Live!

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious conferences, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With more than 40,000 employees at over 500 sites, Sodexo Live! offers clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, which play a key role in transforming the fan experience into memories that last a lifetime. Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as F1 Miami, Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and soon the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, Hard Rock Stadium, Bateaux Parisiens, Yacht de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Prado Museum in Madrid and, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology, and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here . To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

