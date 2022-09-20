SCALI RASMUSSEN NAMED A "MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRM TO WORK FOR"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that the firm has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' According to the publication, the list is comprised of outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys.

"It's an honor to have our firm represented alongside such highly esteemed firms," says Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "It speaks to our commitment to our people."

Scali Rasmussen is an on-call, one-stop, in-house counsel, backed by the added value of a diverse and talented team at your disposal. Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality and other leading sectors count on Scali Rasmussen to manage the full range of legal issues that arise for thriving companies.

Working from offices across California, Scali Rasmussen helps you make the most of new opportunities. They use their brand of business legal common sense to resolve your challenges. As attorneys who "think big," they also can help international entrepreneurs establish and grow their presence in the United States.

Whether devising practical regulatory programs for car dealerships, ensuring data privacy compliance across 50 states, or settling complex breach of contract claims, our attorneys focus on preventing issues from becoming hurdles.

According to the feature, Scali Rasmussen "prides itself on a team-player workplace. Everyone works together and everyone pitches in when needed." "The firm is run like a family business, meaning that everyone looks out for each other," the publication continues. The firm creates this camaraderie by having "a healthy profit-sharing 401K plan, competitive salaries, and vision/dental insurance often lacking in other firms," and hosting "events such as happy hour, sporting events, and community events for employees to partake in together – such as Escape Room days, Giants vs. Dodgers, Bowling for Dress for Success, happy hours once a month, LGBT Bar Gala and more."

About Scali Rasmussen Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

