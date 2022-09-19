Target Hospitality Announces September 2022 Conference Attendance and Presentation Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will attend and present at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and the Sidoti Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Presentation Details

Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Time: 2:20 pm Eastern Time (1:20 pm Central Time)

Sidoti Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time: 12:15 pm Eastern Time (11:15 pm Central Time)

These events will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcasts will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

A replay of the presentations will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact

Mark Schuck

(832) 702 – 8009

ir@targethospitality.com

View original content:

SOURCE Target Hospitality