KIA ANNOUNCES 2023 SORENTO PHEV

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2023 model year, the Sorento PHEV has been streamlined to one range-topping SX-P trim. While the SX-P was already fully equipped with an upscale interior, technology, standard AWD, and an expansive suite of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Highway Driving Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance technology, it gains other creature comforts such as a retractable rear door sunshades, a 115-volt inverter that can charge household items such as a laptop, and standard Homelink. With 32 miles of all-electric range, the Sorento PHEV can fully charge its battery in about 3.5 hours when utilizing a Level-2 charger. The Sorento PHEV continues to offer the most passenger room and second-row legroom of any PHEV SUV.

Kia Announces 2023 Sorento PHEV
Kia Announces 2023 Sorento PHEV(PRNewswire)
Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)

SX-P

$49,890

Engine:

1.6T GDI I-4/ 66.9 kW electric motor– 6-speed automatic: 261 hp and 258 lb.-ft of torque

 Fuel Economy2 – (EPA-est.):

MPGe:

79

AER:

32 miles

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:

Lane Following Assist


•     STD

Lane Keeping Assist


•     STD

Driver Attention Warning


•     STD

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning – Junction Assist


•     STD

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist


•     STD

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist


•     STD

•  

Safe Exit Assist


•     STD

Rear Occupant Alert


•     STD

Highway Driving Assist


•     STD

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control - Curve


•     STD

Parking Collision Avoidance – Rear


•     STD

Blind View Monitor


•     STD

Surround View Monitor


•     STD

Dimensions:

Overall Length:

189.0 in.

Overall Width:

74.8 in.

Overall Height:

66.7 in.

Wheelbase:

110.8 in.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.  Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates.  Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-announces-2023-sorento-phev-301626902.html

SOURCE Kia America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.