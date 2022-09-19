InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask Accessory to Prevent Fogged (CLM-564)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a solution for eyeglass wearers whose glasses fog up when wearing a face mask," said an inventor, from New Rome, Ohio, "so I invented the BREATHE EASE- NO FOG. My design would prevent exhaled air from escaping the top of the mask, fogging the glasses and creating a temporary disability of not being able to see due to fogged glasses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention prevents eyeglasses from fogging when wearing a face mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lower the face mask or raise eyeglasses, which affects the ability to see for eyeglass wearers. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-564, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp