This Week in Energy News: 6 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

bp North America agrees to purchase EDF Energy Services

The acquisition also brings new opportunities for enhanced lower carbon integrated energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, integrating with other bp businesses and capabilities that can support decarbonization goals. Pink Energy Forced to Lay Off 500 More Employees as Result of Faulty Generac Solar Equipment

In having replaced approximately 50,000 SnapRS itself, Pink Energy has terminated its relationship with Generac and prevailed upon the company to take over responsibility for all future services related to Generac products. U.S. Energy Development Corporation Acquires New Permian Basin Assets

"We are very pleased to acquire three new asset opportunities in the Permian Basin," said Jordan Jayson, chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "With this expanded well count, we anticipate approximately $100 million of new production to come online by the end of the calendar year." IKEA U.S. and SunPower Launch Home Solar Offering in California

Customers can learn more about the home solar offering in IKEA California stores and online, and then work directly with SunPower to access solar energy packages developed specifically for IKEA Family loyalty members. The four packages include various combinations of solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging. National Clean Energy Week Adds Dozens of Speakers, New Panels to Policy Makers Symposium

The premier clean energy event presents international business and policy leaders from Congress, the White House, DOE, U.S. Export-Import Bank, the Government of Quebec, and more. Ground-breaking report warns chemicals industry must dramatically transform operations to avoid 4⁰C of global warming

The new study from Systemiq sets out credible pathways for the industry to become an enabler of a sustainable global economy, double in size and create 29 million new jobs. The new study from Systemiq sets out credible pathways for the industry to become an enabler of a sustainable global economy, double in size and create 29 million new jobs.

