LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2022 LATINA Style 50 Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2022. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

"Selecting the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States is not an easy task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find the best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer," says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "It is our pleasure to announce that this year Accenture has been selected as our Company of the Year."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2022 report are based on 2021 data.

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Accenture provides services and solutions across more than 40 industries in five industry groups. Accenture's clients span the full range of industries around the world and include 89 of the Fortune Global 100 and more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500.

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in May 2023, in Washington, D.C. during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

2022 LATINA Style 50 Companies

Accenture Johnson & Johnson Bank of America JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raytheon Technologies Wells Fargo & Company Nationwide Marriott International, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Stellantis Merck State Street Corporation USAA Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey General Motors Aflac Incorporated Comerica Bank New York Life SAIC Hilton Ford Motor Company PenFed Credit Union State Farm CBRE Morgan Stanley McKesson Corporation The Coca-Cola Company MetLife, Inc. Northern Trust Intel AT&T Travel + Leisure Co. Los Alamos National Laboratory JCPenney Conagra Brands Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Union Pacific Railroad CarMax Cardinal Health Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Fannie Mae Consolidated Edison, Inc. Office Depot PepsiCo Asurion Army & Air Force Exchange Service The Navy Exchange Service Command American Airlines Rackspace Technology Claro Enterprise Solutions

