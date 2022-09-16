Intellia and Regeneron Announce Initial Data from the Cardiomyopathy Arm of Ongoing Phase 1 Study of NTLA-2001, an Investigational CRISPR Therapy for the Treatment of Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis

Interim data from the cardiomyopathy arm of the Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 showed deep and sustained mean serum transthyretin (TTR) reductions of 93% and 92% at 0.7 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg doses, respectively, at day 28

NTLA-2001 was generally well-tolerated at both dose levels

Intellia to discuss data at investor event today, Friday, September 16, at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) today announced positive interim results from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of NTLA-2001, an investigational in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing therapy in development as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. The interim data include 12 adult patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class I – III heart failure. Single doses of 0.7 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg of NTLA-2001 were administered via intravenous infusion, and the change from baseline in serum transthyretin (TTR) protein concentration was measured for each patient.

Administration of NTLA-2001 led to rapid and deep reductions in serum TTR by day 28 as follows:

Cohort Mean (min, max) % serum TTR reduction by day 28 0.7 mg/kg, NYHA Class I/II (n=3)* 92% (91%, 95%) 0.7 mg/kg, NYHA Class III (n=6)* 94% (91%, 97%) 1.0 mg/kg, NYHA Class I/II (n=3) 92% (90%, 95%)



*Mean (min, max) % serum TTR reduction by day 28 for 0.7 mg/kg cohort (n=9) was 93% (91%, 97%).



These profound reductions in serum TTR were sustained throughout the observation period, with patient follow-up ranging from two to six months as of the data cut-off date of July 1, 2022. These data support NTLA-2001's potential as a one-time treatment to permanently inactivate the TTR gene and reduce the disease-causing protein in people with ATTR-CM.

"ATTR amyloidosis is a multifaceted disease in need of additional treatment options. These new interim results demonstrate that NTLA-2001 can profoundly reduce serum TTR levels in patients whose condition results in cardiomyopathy," said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. "Together with the previously reported data from the polyneuropathy arm of this landmark study, these results strongly suggest that NTLA-2001 could serve as a single-dose treatment regardless of disease manifestation. At these deep and consistent levels of protein reduction, we believe NTLA-2001 has the potential to halt and even reverse the underlying cause of ATTR amyloidosis. Given the similarly robust TTR reductions observed at the two doses tested, we have selected a fixed dose comparable to the 0.7 mg/kg level for evaluation across both arms in the ongoing dose-expansion portion of the study. We look forward to completing the Phase 1 study as we advance closer to a potential pivotal trial, which we expect will include patients in the U.S."

"We're encouraged to see profound and sustained serum TTR reductions in people with cardiomyopathy manifestations of this rare and fatal disease, further bolstering the prospects for a one-time, in vivo treatment for multiple ATTR patient groups," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "Intellia and Regeneron are working together diligently to advance this potentially groundbreaking application of CRISPR technology, which could one day be used for many different genetic diseases."

At both dose levels, NTLA-2001 was generally well tolerated. Two of 12 patients reported transient infusion reactions, which was the only observed treatment-related adverse event. One patient in the 0.7 mg/kg dose NYHA Class III cohort experienced a Grade 3 infusion-related reaction which resolved without clinical consequence. Per the study protocol, this group was subsequently expanded from three to six patients to further characterize safety at this dose level. No additional patients in the 0.7 mg/kg dose NYHA Class III cohort reported a treatment-related adverse event. No clinically significant liver findings were observed at either dose level.

The Phase 1 study, run by Intellia as the program's development and commercialization lead as part of a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron, is evaluating NTLA-2001 in patients with either ATTR-CM or hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). A protocol amendment has been submitted to evaluate a fixed dose corresponding to 0.7 mg/kg in the dose-expansion portion, with enrollment across both arms expected to be completed by the end of 2022, subject to regulatory feedback.

NTLA-2002 Interim Clinical Results

In a separate press release issued earlier today, Intellia announced positive interim clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of NTLA-2002, its second in vivo genome editing candidate, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Please visit this link, or the Press Releases section of the company's website at www.intelliatx.com.

Intellia Therapeutics Investor Event and Webcast Information

Intellia will host a live webcast today, Friday, September 16, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To join the webcast, please visit this link, or the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia's website for at least 30 days following the call.

About NTLA-2001

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, NTLA-2001 could potentially be the first single-dose treatment for ATTR amyloidosis. NTLA-2001 is the first investigational CRISPR therapy candidate to be administered systemically, or through a vein, to edit genes inside the human body. Intellia's proprietary non-viral platform deploys lipid nanoparticles to deliver to the liver a two-part genome editing system: guide RNA specific to the disease-causing gene and messenger RNA that encodes the Cas9 enzyme, which carries out the precision editing. Robust preclinical data, showing deep and long-lasting transthyretin (TTR) reduction following in vivo inactivation of the target gene, supports NTLA-2001's potential as a single-administration therapeutic. Intellia leads development and commercialization of NTLA-2001 as part of a multi-target discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with Regeneron. The global Phase 1 trial is an open-label, multi-center, two-part study of NTLA-2001 in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) or transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04601051) for more details.

About Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis

Transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, is a rare, progressive and fatal disease. Hereditary ATTR (ATTRv) amyloidosis occurs when a person is born with mutations in the TTR gene, which causes the liver to produce structurally abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein with a propensity to misfold. These damaged proteins build up as amyloid in the body, causing serious complications in multiple tissues, including the heart, nerves and digestive system. ATTRv amyloidosis predominantly manifests as polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN), which can lead to nerve damage, or cardiomyopathy (ATTRv-CM), which can lead to heart failure. Some individuals without the genetic mutation produce non-mutated, or wild-type TTR proteins that become unstable over time, misfolding and aggregating in disease-causing amyloid deposits. This condition, called wild-type ATTR (ATTRwt) amyloidosis, primarily affects the heart. There are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide living with ATTRv amyloidosis and between 200,000 and 500,000 people with ATTRwt amyloidosis.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company's in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

