EcoFlow DELTA 2 Launches on EcoFlow Webstore and Amazon with Special Deals

The new home essential portable power station is now available on the EcoFlow webstore and Amazon.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched EcoFlow DELTA 2 on the EcoFlow webstore and Amazon, with special launch deals to mark the occasion. Customers who purchase the new portable power station in the first week of sale will receive a free DELTA 2 Waterproof Bag, while additional coupons will be distributed on EcoFlow's Facebook community and during EcoFlow's YouTube livestreaming event.

(PRNewswire)

Officially unveiled at IFA 2022 in early September, DELTA 2 quickly made headlines in the IFA community and wider media, including CNN, Frandroid, Make Use Of, and Techaeris. In the firm belief that DELTA 2 is a genre-transcending product which will positively impact the way we all live, EcoFlow has decided to give something back to consumers to celebrate its launch.

"The DELTA 2 portable power station is an essential appliance for every modern-day family, especially amid rising energy costs and frequent grid failures," said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "One of EcoFlow's core principles is to give back to our users and the environment by delivering reliable, renewable energy solutions to as many households as possible. DELTA 2 represents the perfect opportunity for us to do just that."

DELTA 2 retails at $999 and can be purchased standalone from the EcoFlow webstore and Amazon, while bundles including the DELTA 2 Extra Battery and combinations of EcoFlow's portable solar panels are also available. From September 16th through 23rd, customers who purchase DELTA 2 will also get a DELTA 2 Waterproof Bag, retailing at $69, for free. Meanwhile, users who have joined EcoFlow's Facebook community group can utilize exclusive coupons of up to 10% off when purchasing DELTA 2. In addition, for US consumers, EcoFlow will hold a DELTA 2 livestreaming event on September 16th to share product details and insights, along with 10% off coupons applicable on Amazon.

In related news, EcoFlow has revealed that DELTA 2's use of LFP batteries will be replicated in the company's future product development, and that a new LFP-powered portable power station series will be released in the coming months.

"LFP batteries are a more stable and longer-lasting alternative to traditional batteries which are a major development in the energy sector," said Wang. "EcoFlow is among the first in the industry to commit to LFP batteries, as we aim to provide greater energy independence for modern families to counter growing energy insecurity."

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quieter, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable power sources.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.