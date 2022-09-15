Scottsdale's Early Warning®, the network owner of Zelle®, is Hiring for Nearly 200 Positions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:

For 30 years, Scottsdale-based Early Warning Services (EWS) has been empowering banks and credit unions to enable payments and mitigate fraud. The company recently announced more than five billion transactions and nearly $1.5 trillion moved across the Zelle Network® since 2017. Today, more than 1,700 banks and credit unions offer Zelle® in their apps.

What:

EWS is welcoming talent across numerous roles - including software engineering, customer service, product, data analytics, marketing, technology, and more.

Get to know us!

Join our career fair at our new headquarters location (5801 N. Pima Rd.) in Scottsdale. At the event, job seekers will hear from company leaders, network with hiring managers and recruiters and apply onsite.

Why:

EWS provides competitive benefits like 401K matching, 12 weeks of paid family leave and unlimited PTO for salaried employees.

Nearly all open positions are available for hybrid and flexible working arrangements. Job seekers can review the opportunities at EarlyWarning.com/careers .

How:

RSVP - let us know you're planning to attend by visiting the career fair event page.

Interested applicants can also connect with recruiters directly at recruiting@earlywarning.com.

Where/When:

September 28, 2022, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm AZT

Early Warning Services, LLC

5801 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Look for the Zelle® logo off the Loop 101 Freeway.

About Early Warning Services, LLC

Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication, and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enables the financial services industry to move money fast, safe, and easy, so that people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

