Augmented World Expo Details AWE Europe 2022 Event Sponsors, Events and More, Showcasing the Range and Depth of European 3D and XR Development

Lisbon on October 20 and 21 Experiences Europe's Largest XR Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR), today announced new sponsors for its upcoming EU event on 20-21 October in Lisbon, Portugal plus a speakers list laser-focused on diversity.

AWE is proud to announce more than 100 exhibitors (making AWE the largest event of its kind on the continent) plus a range of new, visionary sponsoring companies helping to promote European XR and 3D. These include Pico as a Titanium Sponsor, META Materials and TeamViewer as Gold Sponsors and Epson as a Silver Sponsor.

With an agenda covering everything from enterprise XR use-cases, to creator and developer best practices across a vast range of Augmented and Virtual Reality platforms, AWE EU delivers valuable insights and content that are free of hype and focused on today's XR opportunities in Europe. Talks and demos will range across consumer, business-to-business and EU government (XR4EU, others) for XR and 3D alike. Sign up for tickets (both in-person and virtual) at https://www.awexr.com/eu-2022/ .

Companies attending this year's event, whether showcasing their latest AR/VR solutions and products, or participating in talks and panel discussions across AWE EU's packed agenda, will include: Google, HTC VIVE, Meta, Microsoft, Nestle, Niantic, Ready Player Me, Shopify, Siemens, The XR Association, and many more.

On the AWE EU expo floor, attendees will be able to get hands-on with some of the latest, cutting-edge XR solutions that the industry has to offer from companies such as: HaptX, Iristick, META Materials, Panasonic, Pico Interactive, SyncReality, TeamViewer, UneeQ, Vuzix and others.

The AWE EU Main Stage will feature talks and presentations from companies including Google, META Materials, Microsoft, Niantic, Ready Player Me, The XR Association and more. The Main Stage at AWE will once again highlight the best use-cases, hottest companies, and most important topics for the next year in XR, with a focus on social impact. Nearly 200 speakers (50% female!) are confirmed for the event – see the full list at https://www.awexr.com/eu-2022/speakers .

In addition, there will also be a range of special pavilions for multiple international startups at this year's event with a contingent from South Korea manning the Korean start-up pavilion, including 2021 Auggie Award winner 3i for their 'Beamo' enterprise solution from AWE USA 2022.

There are a total of 11 agenda tracks at AWE EU this year, which will cover topics such as 3D avatars, digital fashion, AI & virtual humans, volumetric capture, Web3, XR headsets, interoperability across Metaverse platforms and so much more. Talks will highlight the use cases for XR across a variety of industries too, including automotive, aerospace, creative arts, education, e-commerce & retail, gaming, energy & utilities, manufacturing and a host of others.

The other tracks, all of which will feature leading speakers in their respective fields, include: Retail, E-commerce & Advertising; Healthcare & Wellness; Start-ups & Investors; Gaming, Entertainment & Media; Collaboration, Training & Education; Creator; and XR Enablement.

The AWE Playground provides a host of experiences that are daring and first-of-their-kind from innovative companies pushing the boundaries of XR entertainment and experiences. Playground demos on show at this year's event include The Garden of Choices VR, and Vitruvian VR – a Virtual Reality simulator inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man.

Vitruvian VR is a professional mechanical system with gyroscopic structure that uses automation and industrial components to allow for high performance and reactive VR experiences, such as flight or driving simulations. This is definitely one that all XR enthusiasts will want to try out!

As well as industry-leading speakers, a packed agenda and amazing XR experiences to try out, AWE EU will of course offer everyone who attends the opportunity to connect with the rest of the European XR community in real life, as well as virtually through the https://awe.live platform.

"We are very excited to be bringing back AWE Europe after a COVID-imposed hiatus – Europe is a major part of the worldwide XR ecosystem and we are very excited to be shining a spotlight on the activities of European companies, researchers and artists who all rely on XR as part of their day-to-day working and creative lives," said Ori Inbar, co-creator of AWE. "More than 2,000 attendees are expected to be a part of our gathering in Lisbon, with thousands more attending virtually via awe.live – we are looking forward to delivering an unparalleled experience for all our attendees, virtual and physical alike! AWE is very excited to be partnering with Travel Lisboa and Travel Portugal - as Lisbon specifically is investing heavily in the technology space, attracting companies and talent with substantial incentives."

AWE is a true XR ecosystem, event and marketplace where end-users meet solution providers in a curated setting. As such, AWE offers:

webinars and local meetups in 20+ cities around the world; An endless stream of onlinein 20+ cities around the world;

classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community; High-quality educationalwith the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community;

free videos of talks and webinars in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality; Free access the largest collection ofin Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality;

The Auggie Awards. The XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition -

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged. For more information, please contact AWE PR Counsel Jonathan Hirshon at jh@horizonpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Augmented World Expo