World Renowned Clinical Hypnotist, Scott McFall, Launches Online Hypnosis Service, My Hypnosis at Home

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR client Scott McFall , a hypnotist with more than 30 years of experience in the groundbreaking field of clinical hypnosis, has recently launched his online hypnosis service, My Hypnosis at Home .

Helping to build and restore confidence, Scott delivers state-of-the-art hypnosis sessions in private residences to help people relieve stress, combat weight gain, smoking addictions, and more. Scott also offers expecting mothers an alternative to drug-induced anesthesia with his hypnotic childbirth.

In knowledgeable hands like Scott's, hypnosis is a potent tool for greatness, with a growing body of evidence suggesting it to be a powerful method for those experiencing a variety of issues. No longer just an anomalous stage act, hypnosis has emerged an effective method to improve mental and physical health, with numerous physicians stating that it outcompetes standard therapies on cost, efficacy, and side-effects.

My Hypnosis at Home begins with a free screening, where Scott utilizes his expertise to evaluate whether hypnosis is ideal for everyone. Having helped thousands hinder problems with his clinical hypnosis, Scott is uniquely positioned to help a person achieve their desired results.

"My Hypnosis at Home isn't a magic wand that will heal all disease," says Scott McFall. "However, it definitely offers a simple way to influence our thoughts and thinking, which dictates our overall behavior, growth, and health."

Repeatedly hailed a miracle worker, many of Scott's clients utilize him within their own successes.

Daniel Burow, a licensed psychologist and best-selling author, cites his time working with Scott in his 2021 book, A Bigger Picture as "incredibly life-changing and transformative"; while Dr Phil regular Julie Nise integrates Scott's techniques in her work as a family therapist and motivational speaker.

Scott's decades-long career began in entertainment through his captivating hypnosis and mentalism shows. His prowess in this arena led to him booking opening act performances for major celebrities, as well as being a keynote speaker for large corporations such as General Motors and Harley Davidson. Performing at an abundance of seminars as well, Scott not only garnered an esteemed reputation within the hypnotist and mentalist communities, but a strong client base for his private practice.

Additionally, Scott founded his groundbreaking organization, Master Hypnotist Society , where he provides hypnosis training to therapists, psychology practitioners, and others interested in learning his cathartic techniques.

