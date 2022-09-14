Republic Capital Group Invests in Wealth Management Center

NEW YORK and HOUSTON and DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group announces its partnership with the University of Texas by committing to financial support for multiple years as part of joining its Wealth Management Network. The Network supports its Wealth Management Center that focuses on changing the way investment is being made in the industry's future. Housed within a top-ranked business school at Texas McCombs School of Business, the center is concentrating on integrating the academic community and industry partners for a future that strengthens the wealth management industry.

Republic Capital Group (PRNewswire)

"The University of Texas is one of America's leading universities and we are honored to partner with them. We are so excited for this opportunity to invest in tomorrow's Wealth Management leaders. We will be interacting with students through teaching, hosting industry events and bringing in industry leaders for them to learn from," says John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.

Peter Nesvold, Partner of Republic Capital Group, also comments, "Education is the great equalizer. Everyone at Republic Capital came from modest means and all benefited from a strong educational grounding. We are thrilled to pay it forward by enabling the next generation of aspiring students and enthusiastically encourage them to do the same when they can do so."

In addition to Republic Capital Group's investment, The John and Candace Langston Fellowship for Wealth Management was founded with The McCombs School of Business to financially support students pursuing Wealth Management.

Candace Langston, Co-Founder of The John and Candace Langston Fellowship, and VP of Marketing and Communications at Republic Capital Group, shares, "We believe with strategic cultivation, these talented individuals will be essential pillars in the future of the wealth management industry."

Dr, Ramesh K.S. Rao, Founding Director of the McCombs Wealth Management Center said, "The John and Candace Langston Fellowship is a generous and important contribution not only to the Texas McCombs Wealth Management Program but to the industry as a whole. The fellowship will go a long way towards attracting new students into the wealth management career path, thus addressing the shortage of young and new talent in the wealth management industry. We, at McCombs, are grateful to the Langstons' and Republic Capital Group for their generosity and leadership."

