PCF Insurance Agencies Create Western Pacific Partners Group (WPPG)

Nineteen Industry-Leading Northwest PCF Insurance Agencies Align to Leverage Collective Resources and to Enhance Client Value

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned, Washington-based agencies Fortiphi Insurance and Western Pacific Insurance, both Agency Partners of PCF Insurance Services, announced today the formation of the Western Pacific Partners Group (WPPG) led by industry veterans Michael Ebert and Gabe Oh.

The move aligns 19 independent insurance agencies within the PCF Insurance Partner network in the Northwest U.S., including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. Under WPPG, these agencies can now provide insurance coverage and risk management solutions for every facet of the region's unique personal, commercial, and specialty insurance needs.

"This type of agency collaboration is the first of its kind for PCF Insurance, and we fully support their vision in aligning to enhance client value," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Their collective power will bring incredible resources to customers through collaboration, product offerings, and solutions."

PCF Insurance Services is a top 20 U.S. brokerage firm that harnesses the power of its national Agency Partner network to provide world-class service and unparalleled solutions to clients in the risk management, benefits design, and insurance space.

"This incredible combination of talented entrepreneurs will provide unprecedented opportunities for clients in the greater Pacific West. I couldn't be more excited to run with this group and the agency leaders set to join soon," says Michael Ebert, Principal of Fortiphi Insurance and Managing Partner of WPPG.

WPPG will consist of the following Northwest independent insurance agencies:

Fortiphi Insurance, Mount Vernon, WA

Western Pacific Insurance, Mill Creek, WA

Venture Life and Health, Seattle, WA

First Rate Insurance, Kirkland, WA

Madrona Point Insurance, Eastsound, WA

Bob Wallin Insurance, Bellingham, WA

Cross Insurance, Olympia, WA

Forest Park Insurance Services, Snohomish, WA

Molly Lanzinger , Bellevue, WA

Clearview Insurance Services, North Bend, WA

Sky Insurance, Sacramento, CA

Alice Bohnker Insurance, Anacortes, WA

Advocate Insurance, Sandpoint, ID

North Valley Insurance, Omak, WA

Intrinsic Insurance, Sacramento , WA

Insurance Research Associates, Issaquah, WA

Blue Mountain Insurance, Walla Walla, WA

Vander Giessen Insurance, Quincy, WA

Mt. Hood Insurance, Portland, OR

About Western Pacific Partners Group (WPPG)

Western Pacific Partners Group (WPPG) is a network of select independent insurance agencies in the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California. WPPG empowers group agencies to collaborate and share resources, unique strengths, and talents within the network to better serve clients. Specialties include employee benefits, personal lines, commercial lines, Medicare, and senior living. Learn more at westernppg.com .

About Fortiphi Insurance

Fortiphi Insurance is a locally owned full-service independent brokerage with offices in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. As one of the largest insurance agencies in the Pacific Northwest, they represent hundreds of companies and clients. Their non-commissioned insurance professionals not only shop to provide the best value, but also work to ensure optimal situations. Fortiphi strives to deliver personalized and proactive advice, creative approaches, and above all, peace of mind so their clients can focus on what they do best. Learn more at fortiphi.com .

Western Pacific Insurance

Western Pacific Insurance is an insurance brokerage firm providing personal and business insurance solutions to clients across the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at westernpacig.com .

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com .

