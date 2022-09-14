Kaulig Racing and Hemric Team Up with First Bank of Alabama at Talladega

Hemric to Pilot No. 11 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet in Sparks 300

LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaulig Racing and Daniel Hemric announced today their partnership with the First Bank of Alabama at Talladega Superspeedway for the Sparks 300.

Proudly serving Talladega and the surrounding area for nearly 175 years, the First Bank of Alabama looks to showcase the positive impact it has on its local communities, as it is featured on Hemric's No. 11 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' (NXS) playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

"Our desire to partner with Kaulig Racing was driven highly by the reputation they have of giving back and service," said Chad Jones, President & CEO First Bank of Alabama. "First Bank of Alabama and Kaulig Racing share this philosophy, and it seemed a natural fit for how we will continue to serve our communities. Our mission statement drives how we perform excellence in service through our empowered employees to make a positive impact. We believe that both Daniel and Kaulig Racing can propel our partnership to the top level that our customers and shareholders expect from First Bank of Alabama, and we are proud to be a part of this weekend in our 'backyard.'"

In addition to its partnership with Hemric and Kaulig Racing, First Bank of Alabama is also teaming up with Talladega Superspeedway to provide over 500 students the opportunity to attend "Driving STEM at Talladega", an experience First Bank of Alabama has been providing to local middle school students since 2019 to help develop their leadership skills, abilities to communicate, collaborate and problem solve.

"Not only does First Bank of Alabama strive to provide excellent service to its customers, but its local communities as well," said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. "Both Kaulig Racing and Daniel have a passion for paying it forward and helping others, which is what makes this partnership such a perfect fit."

Hemric, currently sitting 10th in the 2022 NXS playoff standings, offers an annual scholarship to students at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College who qualify for financial aid and have chosen a field of study in either motorsports, welding or mechanical engineering.

"This partnership with First Bank of Alabama is special in more ways than one," said Hemric. "I have had so many people help me throughout my racing career, so to have them as a partner at Kaulig Racing, as well as seeing them giving students the opportunity to find their passion is something that is close to my heart."

Hemric and First Bank of Alabama will take the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the 2022 NXS playoffs on Saturday, October 1 at 4pm ET on the USA network.

About First Bank of Alabama

First Bank of Alabama, based in Talladega, AL, is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc. and a full-service community bank with approximately $930 million in total assets. Formed in 1848, First Bank of Alabama is the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama and operates 12 offices in East Central Alabama. For more information, please visit www.firstbankal.com.

Contact: Brooke Bayliss, Marketing Officer, bbayliss@firstbankal.com

SOURCE First Bank of Alabama