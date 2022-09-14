BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS OPENS ITS THIRD NEW JERSEY LOCATION IN EATONTOWN

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With our unwavering support for the Autism community, Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) opens its third New Jersey facility in Eatontown, New Jersey, this September. Bierman's other New Jersey locations are in Berkeley Heights and West Windsor.

Bierman Autism Centers opens third New Jersey facility in Eatontown (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers are a place where young kids engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. Serving children as young as 18mo to 9yrs of age, Bierman's one-on-one approach allows us to drive progress and measurable outcomes while each child advances on their terms.

Assessments and intake processes are currently taking place as we prepare for the opening. Visit our website, www.biermanautism.com, for more information. Bierman accepts most private insurance plans and is located at 40 Christopher Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724.

Regarded as the gold standard of autism treatment, Bierman's Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services can help your child improve behaviors, learn new skills and reach new goals. We use naturalistic teaching to teach through play. We understand that children are always right – and if they are not learning, we adapt to them. We ensure children progress and develop skills through our proprietary data measurement system. We seek to create lifelong learners and long-term success.

Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer Christina Barosky, BCBA shares, "I am excited that Bierman is opening a third location in New Jersey. We can continue our mission to create progress and possibilities for children diagnosed with autism in New Jersey. I am also excited to be able to grow our team! Many excellent clinicians in the area will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care."

We're proud to have some of the best employees at Bierman. Our Behavior Technicians, Behavior Analysts, and Occupational and Speech Therapists are committed to understanding how your child's mind works and giving them the resources needed to succeed. If you are interested in joining our team, please visit www.biermanautism.com/about-us/careers/.

About Bierman Autism Centers:

Bierman Autism Centers is where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their terms. With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana,

Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Ducharme, VP of Marketing

marketing@biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bierman Autism Centers