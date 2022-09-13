Speakeasy Co. Announces Launch of Au Vodka in the US

The UK's number one super premium vodka has selected Speakeasy as it's official online partner

SAN DIEGO , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an incredibly successful launch in the UK and Europe, Au Vodka is now crossing over state-side, using Speakeasy Co. (Speakeasy) as its online partner. Known for its standout bottles, premium liquid and impressive social media following, Au Vodka aims to make its mark in the US market with the help of Speakeasy - the company that disrupted the beverage alcohol industry to allow streamlined direct-to-consumer sales for hundreds of brands.

Au Vodka (PRNewswire)

Vodka has remained a steady mainstay in the market, however there has been increased demand for more premium products as well as a growing trend of flavored vodka. Au Vodka has answered this demand. It was started by Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn in 2016 in the UK when they saw a gap in the market for a luxury vodka brand. They were bored of receiving birthday presents of the same vodkas year after year, and felt they could bring a more exciting vodka to market. Known for its eye-catching gold bottles and uniquely flavored vodkas, Au Vodka later saw investment from superstar DJ Charlie Sloth, who also helped build the brand's social following. They are now the most followed spirits brand on TikTok.

Since launch, Au Vodka has seen a growth in its e-commerce business of 10,000% in terms of online revenue growth, with its revenues now at over $6.7 million in 2022.

"When speaking with Speakeasy I felt they understood the US e-commerce market and were leaders in building platforms for brands like us, to be able to sell and build our brand in the e-commerce space," says Daniel Price, Sales Director of Au Vodka for the US market. "Their ability to handle scale and merchandise is unparalleled, and they quickly understood our brand vision and passion for replicating our European e-commerce business state-side. They have allowed us freedom and collaboration to build our US website. We are very excited to be working with Speakeasy ahead of our launch."

"Although we've achieved amazing success here in the UK and have hit some incredible milestones, I'm even more excited to make our mark on the global stage," says Jordan Major, Head of E-Commerce for Au Vodka.

Speakeasy makes the direct to consumer process simpler for alcohol brands, while keeping the three tier system intact. As a partner to hundreds of brands, they create ease of fulfillment and offer marketing services, to ensure that brands can focus simply on their growth and continue to sell directly through their website.

"Au Vodka is a really special brand and was created by a truly amazing team, and we're so excited to have a part in their US launch and work them as they make a name for themselves in this market," says Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy. "We anticipate that there will be a lot of demand for Au Vodka, and love that we've been able to continue to do what we do best - take the headache out of this process so that brands can focus on their growth and expansion."

Au Vodka is now available at auvodka.us , with Black Grape and Original Vodka flavors, along with its popular accessories and branded products. The vodka is priced at $39.99 per bottle.

About Speakeasy Co:

Speakeasy Co. is a leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands working with Speakeasy control their entire consumer journey from digital to doorstep, including customer relationships and data. To learn more, please visit speakeasyco.com and visit the Speakeasy Instagram and Facebook .

About Au Vodka:

Au Vodka was founded in 2016 by JACKSON QUINN & CHARLIE MORGAN, two schoolmates from WALES in the UK. Au Vodka stood out from the crowd with its one of a kind gold bottle & crazy unique flavored & colored vodkas. AU VODKA'S turnover grew from $1 million to $54 million IN THE LAST TWO YEARS, WITH IT'S ECOMMERCE BUSINESS BOASTING a 10,000% online revenue growth, jumping from $30k in 2019 to more than $6.7 million in 2022.

Media Contacts:

Taylor Foxman / taylorf@speakeasyco.com

Isabella Williams / Isabella@auvodka.co.uk

(PRNewsfoto/Speakeasy Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speakeasy Co.