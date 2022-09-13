MySize to Feature its FirstLook Smart Mirror and MySizeID Solutions to Global Retail Customer Base During Fashion Week New York in the Americas and at DMEXCO in Europe

View FirstLook Smart Mirror Video here: LINK

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE:MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced it will participate in two upcoming retail industry conferences in New York and in Cologne, Germany.

SAP Fashion Experience - Pan-American Customers



Along with its software partner, Germany-based GK Software (GKS.DE), MySize will participate in the SAP Fashion Experience with Pan-American Customers conference from September 13-16, 2022 in New York City during Fashion Week. During the session titled Fashion on the Move, MySize and GK will present an end-to-end fashion demo featuring MySize's FirstLook Smart Mirror.

MySize has substantially grown its retail customer base in North and South America, including a recently announced joint venture with Santista Textil in Brazil and 7 For All Mankind Brazil's implementation of the MySizeID apparel sizing solution.

DMEXCO – Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference



MySize will attend and present its FirstLook Smart Mirror, in partnership with GK Software, at DMEXCO – Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference in Cologne, Germany on September 21–22, 2022. DMEXCO is Europe's leading digital marketing and technology event. The MySizeID sizing solution and FirstLook Smart Mirror will be presented to industry leaders, potential partners, and key decision makers. Last year's conference brought over 20,000 attendees together, 84% of whom have purchasing power.

"With over 1,000 B2B retail customers using our MySizeID sizing solution already, we are looking to further penetrate the global retail market which has rapidly become a hybrid online and brick-and-mortar shopping experience. FirstLook Smart Mirror, which integrates our MySizeID sizing solution, directly addresses this hybridization by combining the best elements of online and physical retail shopping to create an unparalleled consumer experience," stated CEO Ronen Luzon.

About MySize Inc.



MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements



