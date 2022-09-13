LUNCHBOX LAUNCHES THE LARGEST NETWORK OF INTEGRATIONS, GIVING RESTAURANTS AND TECH COMPANIES ACCESS TO 100+ PARTNERS

Lunchbox Open accelerates restaurant integrations forward in an already advanced landscape, opening up a marketplace of streamlined integrations for operators and an entry point for new partners.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the enterprise online ordering system that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Clean Juice , and Wings Over , has announced today the launch of Lunchbox Open , an advanced open marketplace that offers restaurants to plug directly into the platform to gain access to all major integration partners and offers an entry point for new partners.

Lunchbox Open allows restaurants to consolidate their efforts into one platform that offers entry to all major ordering, processing, marketing, delivery, POS and marketplace integrations. The new offering will allow restaurants to gain entry and invite their preferred integrations to the platform, all while streamlining efforts and building beyond their current restaurant operations.

With Lunchbox Open, restaurants will gain access to the following integrative features:

Ordering: Plugin access to top ordering integrations such as Lunchbox, Koala, and Bite, among many others.

Processing: Plugin access to top processing integrations such as Brink, Worldpay, and FirstData, among many others.

Marketing: Plugin access to top marketing integrations such as Google Ads, Adroll, and Facebook, among many others.

Delivery: Plugin access to top delivery integrations such as FlyBuy, UberEats, and Doordash, among many others.

Point of Sale: Plugin access to top POS integrations such as Toast, Brink, Revel, and Micros, among many others.

Marketplace: Plugin access to top marketplace integrations such as Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats, and EzCater, among many others.

The product is expected to scale with Lunchbox's primary focus to be slated on capabilities that aggregate data, pull analytics, and streamline cross-functional updates.

Alongside offerings for restaurants, the new marketplace also poses opportunities for many partners in the space. Lunchbox Open allows new and eager services to launch and scale within the space, eliminating the current block on entry by legacy vendors like Olo or legacy POS.

"Our mission is to help restaurants in every avenue and the best way to do that is by giving them access to pick and choose the integrations that make sense for them and their restaurant," says co-founder Hadi Rashid, "We're also opening up the race for integration partners. We hope to see more companies emerge that project restaurants forward — and this platform gives our restaurants direct access to these companies. It's the Zapier for restaurants."

Those interested in learning more about Lunchbox Open can visit: lunchbox.io/open

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is an online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

Media Contact: sleigh@lunchbox.io

