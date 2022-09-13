Hamilton Lane Names Kristin Brandt as Chief Human Resources Officer

Brandt joins as the firm's first CHRO after nearly 20 years in the financial services industry

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that it has hired Kristin Brandt to the newly-created role of Chief Human Resources Officer, based in the firm's Conshohocken, Penn. headquarters and reporting into CEO Mario Giannini.

Brandt is a longtime Human Resources professional with 25 years of experience, nearly 20 of which were within the financial services and banking industry. She comes to Hamilton Lane from Lazard, where she spent seven years and most recently served as the Head of HR for the Americas Investment Banking division. Prior to Lazard, she spent 12 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a variety of leadership roles, primarily within the Global Corporate and Investment Banking division. Brandt spent much of her early career within the consulting industry, after earning a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Mario Giannini commented: "Kristin has extensive experience in building world-class Human Resources operations within large and growing financial firms, and we will look to her to help us continue to scale our own function, construct the roadmap for our future and bring an even greater focus on finding, fostering and supporting the part of our business that truly sets us apart – our employees."

Brandt joins Hamilton Lane at a time of high growth for the firm, which has expanded its employee base by 42% since March 2020, to more than 540 employees across 21 offices globally today. The firm has expanded its commingled product platform and SMA businesses, and has also seen significant growth in its Evergreen business, launched just over three years ago and which is designed to provide private markets access with a single allocation, monthly or quarterly liquidity, low investment minimums and immediate exposure. Among her areas of focus will be continuing to invest in the functions that support employee growth and development – recruitment, retention, mentorship and training.

"I can already see that this is a firm that cares deeply about its people – and knows that its continued success will be due in no small part to excellent, committed, passionate and engaged employees. I am thrilled to be stepping into this role at a time of significant global growth, and look forward to supporting our people and teams around the world," Brandt said.

Hamilton Lane has an award-winning culture, as one of only five firms consecutively named to Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management list in the 10 years since the ranking was established.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 540 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 240 888 4078

Investor Contact

John Oh

joh@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6026

View original content:

SOURCE Hamilton Lane