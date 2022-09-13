BabyLiveAdvice™ Announces $1.1 Million Seed Investment to Improve Maternal-Infant Health Outcomes

The investment will help strategically expand business operations and partnerships with health systems, federally qualified health centers, and health insurers

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyLiveAdvice, the leading virtual maternal telehealth provider, announced the completion of a $1.1 million seed investment led by Venn Ventures and Synergen Technology Labs.

Participating strategic investors span the healthcare ecosystem, including

BabyLiveAdvice, founded by CEO Sigi Marmorstein, RN, PHN, MSN, FNP-BC, partners with healthcare providers and health systems to support coordinated, comprehensive prenatal, postpartum, and infant care anywhere by closing the care gaps experienced by expecting and new parents. The result is reduced complications and better outcomes for parents and babies.

"Providing safe and timely care to pregnant people and infants has always been a tremendous challenge," said Marmorstein. "Now, with decreasing outpatient and inpatient care capacities, related to provider burnout and shortage, maternal-infant care gaps are growing, resulting in worsening outcomes for parents and babies.

BabyLiveAdvice's unique approach enables it to reduce these gaps and improve outcomes to enhance, not replace, the current standard of care."

BabyLiveAdvice had served over 40,000 parents, including Hispanic, Black, Navajo Nation, and other historically underserved populations. Through research and pilots, BabyLiveAdvice has demonstrated improved clinical outcomes, decreased emergency room use, reduced readmissions, and fewer postpartum complications.

Marmorstein explained how BabyLiveAdvice, "provides services that support marginalized, remote communities at a fraction of the cost with improved outcomes. We are the only company on the market that can support the entire pregnancy journey in one place from the comfort of the user's home without increasing the provider burden. With BabyLiveAdvice, babies now come with instructions."

Users have access to a network of resources and support for their journey to parenthood, including nurses, nurse-practitioners, doulas, lactation specialists, social workers, mental health providers, nutritional specialists, care coordinators, diabetic specialists, and virtual group education classes.

BLA provides users with virtual, live maternal education classes that support self-care and self-advocacy. Users receive significantly improved maternal-infant education in lactation, proper nutrition, mental health, weight management, blood pressure and blood sugar control, and other benefits.

"Maternal health is often overlooked and is an area of healthcare ripe for innovation benefitting both parents and children," said Melissa Larson Youngblood, BabyLiveAdvice Board Member and Co-Founder and Partner at Venn Ventures, which co-led the investment round. "It was easy to invest in BabyLiveAdvice and Sigi as a women entrepreneur. The company is mature, has a strong pipeline, and has tens of thousands of users across the nation."

BabyLiveAdvice leverages a VSee-built, customized telehealth solution that is HIPAA-compliant, featuring EHR integration, telemonitoring capabilities, chat functionality, and group or one-on-one consultations. All consultations are documented, and notes are shared with the patient's medical provider through seamless EHR integration to assure medical and supportive care are well aligned.

"Through our BabyLiveAdvice partnership, we look forward to providing new maternal care resources to our patients and hospital partners," said Dr. Amy VanBlaricom, OBHG's Chief Clinical Officer and BabyLiveAdvice board member. "We are especially excited about BabyLiveAdvice's potential to positively impact patients with access to care challenges and the minority populations we serve. BabyLiveAdvice aligns with OBHG's mission of saving the lives of mothers and babies regardless of location, race, or economic status. Supporting patients throughout all phases of pregnancy, including the prenatal and postpartum stages, is so important in closing gaps in care."

BabyLiveAdvice partners include March of Dimes, Johnson and Johnson, The National Black Doulas Association, LifeBridge Health Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Huntington Health, AltaMed, among others.

For media queries and BLA partnerships contact David Marmorstein: david@babyliveadvice.com.

About BabyLiveAdvice:

BabyLiveAdvice is a woman and nurse-founded company with the mission to close the care gaps in maternal childcare and reduce maternal and infant morbidity and mortality around the world. BabyLiveAdvice has helped tens of thousands of parents to get one-on-one support and education from a caring provider in their language. Its mission is to help parents and improve the statistics surrounding pregnancy, births, and maternal wellbeing.

