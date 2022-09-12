Multi-year partnership will create new opportunities to build and engage fan communities via accessible digital collectibles and NFTs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pac-12 today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Fanaply, an eco-friendly blockchain-based collectibles and NFT solution provider for the world's biggest names in sports, music and entertainment. Together, Fanaply and the Pac-12 will establish and implement a robust digital fan engagement strategy that leverages accessible, affordable NFTs and digital collectibles to create deeper fan communities and deliver real value to the conference and its fans.

PAC-12 NAMES FANAPLY DIGITAL FAN ENGAGEMENT PARTNER (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to select Fanaply, who will be a collaborative partner in our collective effort to build and issue desirable, utility-driven NFTs and digital collectibles for Pac-12 fans" said Pac-12 Networks Executive Vice President, Sales, Steve Tseng. "We have known Fanaply's executive team for many years and have the utmost trust in their capabilities in the NFT space."

Fanaply has been working with some of the world's most recognizable brands since 2018, minting and distributing official, eco-friendly NFTs that commemorate achievements, milestones, memories, and more. From creating the NHL's first NFT program in partnership with the New Jersey Devils, to working with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019 to achieve the event's most successful digital activation in its history, Fanaply has been at the forefront of developing groundbreaking NFT drops and campaigns for globally-renowned institutions.

Fanaply Chief Commercial Officer Danielle Maged added: "The Pac-12's storied history, talented teams and dedicated fan base offer exciting opportunities for the conference to enter into the digital collectible and NFT space. At Fanaply, we pride ourselves on working closely with our partners to create unique, scalable and accessible NFT experiences that resonate with fans. We look forward to working with the Pac-12 to bring fans the ability to collect digital mementos from their favorite teams, tournaments and moments in time."

The partnership will kick off with a collectible NFT that will be free to all Pac-12 football fans and will culminate at the Championship Game in December with a series of NFTs commemorating the season and the championships. Limited-time NFTs featuring exciting rewards and VIP experiences tied to participation will drop throughout the season to encourage collecting and gamification among fans. The partnership will also create new revenue opportunities for the Pac-12's member universities and athletics departments, and new promotional opportunities for the leading brands across the Conference of Champions. Fanaply will receive signage, marketing exposure and hospitality benefits at major Pac-12 events, and linear and digital media promotion across Pac-12 and Pac-12 Networks platforms.

The partnership brings another environmentally-focused organization into the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Team Green family. Fanaply operates on a carbon neutral strategy, minting NFTs on Polygon – which consumes 99.99% less energy than industry standard blockchains – and partners with Offsetra to offset any residual energy output. The sustainability platform of the Conference, Pac-12 Team Green, promotes the greening and sustainability efforts taking place on and around the league and its member universities.

With today's announcement, Fanaply joins many leading brands that partner with the Pac-12, including 76®, Allegiant, Campbell Snacks, Deschutes Brewery, Directors Mortgage, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, GEICO, Jockey, New York Life, Nextiva, Old Trapper, Pacific Premier Bank, Pacific Seafood, Paycor, Redbox, Sprouts Farmers Market, TicketSmarter, and Zayo Group.

Follow the Pac-12 (@pac12) and Fanaply (@fanaply) on social media to stay up to date on upcoming drops including the inaugural kickoff NFT, which will be free to all fans. Collect all the 2022 Fall Season Pac-12 NFTs!

About the Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by championing excellence in academics, athletics, and the well-being of our student-athletes. Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 continues to renew its undisputed claim as the "Conference of Champions," leading the nation with 544 NCAA team titles overall, over 200 more than the next closest conference. The Pac-12 also wholly owns and operates Pac-12 Networks, the Conference's sports media company that produces and distributes 850 live sporting events each season, making it one of the top live-sports producers in the country. Pac-12 Networks also offers extensive digital content via Pac-12.com, the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 official athletics websites and Pac-12 Insider. The Pac-12 Conference is comprised of 12 leading U.S. universities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. More information on the Pac-12 is available at Pac-12.com .

About Fanaply

Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world's biggest brands and fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Fanaply Solutions offers brands NFT infrastructure that goes beyond the basics of minting and distribution, allowing them to thrive in this new web3 world. Since its founding in 2018, the company has created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Misfits Gaming, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Bubba Wallace, and many more. Fanaply is 100% carbon neutral through its partnership with Offsetra. Visit fanaply.com as well as Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for more information.

