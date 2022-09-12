The Institute of Internal Auditors Welcomes Four New Affiliates to its Global Federation

Bolivia, Honduras, Senegal, and Vietnam Join Prestigious Internal Audit Association

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – has approved the addition of four new affiliates to its global federation. The IIA has more than 218,000 members, who are served by a global network of 112 international affiliates and more than 150 North America chapters, which collectively represent nearly 200 countries and territories.

Institute of Internal Auditors Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Institute of Internal Auditors) (PRNewswire)

The new affiliates, Bolivia, Honduras, Senegal, and Vietnam, now have a legal framework to support internal auditors in their region under globally accepted standards as expressed by The IIA's International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing, including The IIA's exclusive International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF).

Getting to this point has been nearly two years in the making. Each of the four newly affirmed affiliates worked closely with veteran mentors to lay the necessary organizational foundation and complete a lengthy preparation process. They each then made a presentation to The IIA's Institute Relations Committee, which included demonstrating sustainable strategic plans, a commitment to ethical practices, and strong governance and compliance initiatives. They each also put forth an exemplary Formation Committee, which will now become the affiliate's leadership team, consisting of a president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, and membership chair.

The new affiliates will now operate under the full scope of The IIA's standards and have full access to a wide range of professional guidance, tools, resources, and the ability to collaborate with local partners in developing and delivering training for internal auditors in the public and private sectors, who aspire to achieve globally recognized internal audit certifications, such as the premier Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), as well as the Internal Audit Practitioner program.

Additional affiliate details include:

IIA Bolivia – Headquartered in La Paz, Bolivia , serving South America

IIA Honduras – Headquartered in Tegucigalpa, Honduras , serving Central America

IIA Senegal – Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal , serving West Africa

IIA Vietnam – Headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam , serving the Asian Pacific region

"I'm proud to mark this historic occasion and welcome Bolivia, Honduras, Senegal, and Vietnam into The IIA," said Anthony Pugliese, President and Chief Executive Officer of The IIA. "I look forward to working with the four respective leadership teams as they take this exciting step in joining our association and offer my commitment to partnering with them to advance internal audit best practices in their regions and to advance the interests of the global internal audit profession. There's never been a better time to be an internal auditor, and I'm excited to welcome four organizations that, I'm confident, will help to advance our ambitious global initiatives and uphold the integrity of our profession."

