ITANDI, a Japanese real estate company shows its support to the "Orange Ribbon Anti Child Abuse Movement"

TOKYO, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITANDI Co., Ltd., a Japanese company (Headquarters: Minato-Ku, Japan; CEO: Shinpei Noguchi; Hereinafter as "the Company".) provides services in the real estate industry (mainly in the rental and leasing sector) announced that it is working with the Japan Network for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (NPO organization) and becomes one of the partners that supports the "Orange ribbon anti child abuse movement". ITANDI is part of the GA technologies group(Headquarters: Minato-Ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ryo Higuchi; Securities code: 3491), the Company started the service of providing a checklist for anti-child abuse through its SaaS service "ITANDI BB" targeting the real estate companies.

About the "Orange ribbon anti child abuse movement"(※1)

The whole movement started from a sad story of two boy brothers who died from the abuse of their father's friend. In 2004, the two little boys aged 3 and 4 were reported dead threw from the bridge. The boy brothers residing at Oyama city, Tochigi Prefecture were found being abused by their father's friend multiple times and were under temporary protection of the local police because of that. However, the two little boys did not receive any support or attention from the organizations that are supposed to be responsible to take care of the matter. The two boys were severely beaten again to the condition where they were almost dead and were thrown from a bridge to the river. To prevent such tragic event from happening again, the Oyama city started this "Orange ribbon anti child abuse movement" to rise the awareness of child abuse.

Such a tragic case of child abuse is not rare, an average of more than 50 cases of child abuse were reported a year in Japan. A child who has been abused physically and mentally when they were young tends to suffer from inter relationship problems when they grow up even when they have their own families and in the workplace. Some of these people even end up committed suicide in the end because of such painful experience originated from their childhood. In order to prevent such events from happening, a non-profit organization called the Japan Network for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect has started this orange ribbon help desk to receive child abuses reports nationally, the service is growing around Japan currently.

ITANDI supports the orange ribbon to prevent child abuse

A statistic released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare states that more than 200,000 cases of child abuse have been reported in 2020. These cases were reported by the child consultation centers around Japan. The children being reported in these cases are under 18 years old (The legal adult age in Japan is 18 years old). The number is also the highest compared to the numbers in the past. The places where the abusive activities happen are mainly "in homes" with "parents or the so-called legal guardians" of the child being the person who committed such abuses. (※2)

ITANDI is asking for the participation of the real estate companies in Japan to join this movement to pay attention to any possible signs that could be a potential child abuse situation. These signs usually include but are not limited to the following situations: witnesses from the neighbors, delay of the rent payment of a tenant, and extremely unsanitary living environment, etc. A realtor is the person who has close connections and interactions with a local area and is usually the person who has access to residents' homes. This gives realtors advantages to sense those signs of a possible child abuse case easier than most people. Using our advantages as realtors we might have saved a life from child abuse. ITANDI has been working with the Japan Network for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect to create this checklist of possible signs of child abuse shown on our ITANDI BB service website.

ITANDI BB is a BtoB SaaS service targeted at real estate companies with more than 4,000,000 monthly page views. We are using our service website as a medium to send the message out and show that ITANDI as a business company cares about our society and our children and supports the "Orange ribbon anti child abuse movement".

Checklist of possible signs of child abuse case (For businesses)

https://lp.itandibb.com/orangeribbon/

*The service is only available in Japan area and provided in Japanese only

* A chart about the trend of the reported child abuse cases starting from 1990 to 2020 in Japan is available in the site

Source: The checklist is created by ITANDI based on the conference document of the manager meeting between the national child welfare department and the child welfare consultation center (From the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan) in 2021

※ Fukushima prefecture was excluded from the research regarding child abuse reports due to the Great East Japan earthquake

ITANDI's SDGs activity report

https://www.itandi.co.jp/sustainability

ITANDI has been putting a lot of effort in promoting the digital transformation of the real estate industry in Japan and has been caring about issues in our society too. As a property technology business company, we also care about how we could contribute to the sustainability of our environment. The following 6 SDGs goals are the major areas we are focusing on: "Caring for our planet", "Contribute to the evolution of the business model of the real estate industry", "Contribute to the creation of sustainable cities and communities'', "Building of a trustworthy and safe transaction process", "Contribute to the creation of a motivated work environment", and "Strengthen of governance and compliance". Finally, we will be adding "the support of anti child abuse movement" to our list as our 7th sustainability goals. ITANDI has been working hard on making positive changes to the society in different aspects under our business mission of "contributing to the abundance of people's lives and connect everyone through our service."

About ITANDI BB

https://lp.itandibb.com/bb-detail/

ITANDI BB is a real time database designed for realtors. On the website, realtors can find the application information and the leasing information about a property that is specifically for rental purposes. The information is provided by linking the database with application information from real estate agencies and the database with vacancy information from management companies. The information in the database is updated simultaneously in which cuts down the chances that users might get false information because of bait advertising（※4）. Currently, there are about 3,000 property management companies using the service, while about 47,000 real estate agencies are installed with the service too. The service is automatically linked with VR contents of a property （※5） in which helps to accelerate the digital transformation of the entire rental and lease transaction process to realize our vision of an Internet real estate business model（※6）.

（※1）Source: The official website of the "Orange ribbon anti child abuse movement" https://www.orangeribbon.jp/

（※2）Source: The conference document between the national child welfare department and the child welfare consultation center manager meeting (From the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan) https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/000019801_00004.html

（※3）Source: Checklist for signs of possible child abuse cases; provided by Tokyo city government https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/kodomo/katei/taiseikyouka310125.files/checklist.pdf

（※4）Press release reference: https://www.itandi.co.jp/news_posts/924

（※5）Press release reference: https://www.itandi.co.jp/news_posts/534

（※6）Internet real estate refers to the entire process of a real estate transaction is being done purly online（Defined by GA technologies in April 2021）

ITANDI Co.,Ltd

Company name: ITANDI Co.,Ltd

Representative: Shinpei Noguchi

Website: https://www.itandi.co.jp/

Headquarters: 40F of Sumitomo real estate Roppongi Grand Tower, Roppongi 3-2-1, Minato-Ku, Tokyo

Year of founding: June 2012

Capital fund: 36,000,000 yen

Services:

・Development, operation of SaaS for real estate companies: ITANDI BB

・Development, operation of SaaS for rental & lease management companies: ITANDI BB +

・Development, operation of self-tour house hunting platform: OHEYAGO

GA technologies Co., Ltd

Company name: GA technologies Co., Ltd

Representative: Ryo Higuchi

Website: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/

Headquarters: 40F of Sumitomo real estate Roppongi Grand Tower, Roppongi 3-2-1, Minato-Ku, Tokyo

Year of founding: March, 2013

Capital fund: 7224,816,203 yen(by July 2022)

Services:

・Internet real estate marketplace business: RENOSY

・BtoB PropTech SaaS development

・GA technologies group: ITANDI, RENOSY PLUS, Shenjumiausuan and 10 other group companies

