Aktiia demonstrates at AHA Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022 that the persistent use of a 24/7 cuffless monitor is associated with lower blood pressure in hypertensive subjects

Aktiia leveraged its data set of more than 55m data points to demonstrate that hypertensive individuals who use the Aktiia 24/7 cuffless monitor persistently for six months achieve a significant and sustained reduction in BP

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today in San Diego at the AHA Hypertension Sessions, Aktiia presents the results of an analysis co-authored by experts from Barts NIHR Biomedical Research Centre (London, UK), Scripps Translational Research Institute (La Jolla, USA), Lausanne University Hospital (Lausanne, CH), Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, USA), and Mayo Clinic (Phoenix, USA) demonstrating that hypertensive patients who monitor their blood pressure (BP) with Aktiia's 24/7 BP monitor achieve a significant and sustained reduction in systolic BP.

Aktiia's optical continual BP monitor has been available for purchase in seven European countries since March 2021. By design and purpose, Aktiia's passive and continual collection of BP data has quickly compiled over 55,000,000 data points in real-world conditions, establishing the largest dataset of BP readings in the world which uniquely enables Aktiia and its partners to unlock new insights into hypertension.

The objective of Aktiia's recent investigation was to explore whether a change in behaviour resulting in measurably lower BP would be demonstrated in hypertensive subjects who were consistently exposed to their BP data via Aktiia's integrated mobile app. The analysis concluded that mean SBP was reduced in -3.2 mmHg (confidence interval: [-0.70, -5.59], p<0.02) for hypertensive users (SBP > 140 mmHg) following 3 months of continual cuffless BP monitoring (Figure 2). This reduction was then sustained throughout the 6 months studied. Mean SBP remained unchanged for normotensive users (SBP < 140 mm Hg).

The powerful relationship between BP reduction and reduction of cardiovascular events is undisputed, irrespective of the mechanism for the reduction. Even a 5 mm Hg reduction in systolic BP reduces cardiovascular risk by 10%. By using Aktiia consistently, people were not only made aware of their condition, but were empowered to make changes to their behaviour which achieved an effect similar to that of a medication. Aktiia will continue to expand research that investigates the factors contributing to this reduction in blood pressure, and work to augment these benefits among the Aktiia user population. These data highlight just the beginning of the tremendous value of Aktiia's dataset across the hypertension care continuum.

Management of hypertension remains a persistent clinical challenge. An estimated 6-8 million people in the UK live with undiagnosed or uncontrolled high blood pressure; globally, this number increases to 700 million. Aktiia's wrist-worn 24/7 automated blood pressure monitor removes the hassle, discomfort, and disruption of having to take a measurement with a cuff. Patients rarely take as many cuff readings as their physician needs for effective diagnosis, management, and monitoring – but patients report that they prefer using Aktiia to a traditional cuff, and user data shows over 10x the number of readings for standard home BP monitoring.

Aktiia has CE Mark class IIa medical device approval, and to date over 55 million measurements have been taken across Europe making Aktiia's dataset the largest BP database ever recorded.

The results disclosed in the press release have been peer-reviewed and presented at the AHA Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022 in San Diego (USA) under the title:

"Persistent Use Of Aktiia 24/7 Blood Pressure Monitor Is Associated With Lower Blood Pressure In Hypertensive Patients",

Josep Sola, David Perruchod, Meritxell Cortes, Jay Pandit, Melvin D Lobo, Gregoire Wuerzner, Naomi D Fisher and Jay Shah,

Hypertension. 2022;79:AP304, Originally published 7 Sep 2022

https://doi.org/10.1161/hyp.79.suppl_1.P304

