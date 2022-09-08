Uber and Nuro Announce 10-Year Partnership for Autonomous Food Deliveries Starting in California and Texas

Multi-year, multiple market partnership will begin with deliveries in Mountain View, CA and Houston, TX and expand to other key markets for Uber

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc . (NYSE:UBER) and Nuro , a leading autonomous vehicle company, today announced a multi-year partnership to use Nuro's autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the United States.

Uber Technologies Inc (PRNewswire)

Uber Eats consumers will be able to order meals and goods delivered by Nuro's zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles, which run on public roads and are built specifically to carry food and other goods. The partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Houston, TX and Mountain View, CA. Uber and Nuro plan to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

"Nuro and Uber share a vision in which technology can make everyday life just a little bit easier," said Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber. "Nuro's distinctive autonomous vehicles are a great match for the Uber platform, and this partnership will bring a compelling combination of innovation alongside the convenience, affordability and reliability our customers and merchants have come to expect."

The partnership highlights the rapidly growing potential for last-mile autonomous delivery of meals, groceries, and other goods and opens up autonomous delivery technology to Uber Eats merchants/restaurants of all sizes. It also serves as an opportunity for Uber and Nuro to join forces to support local businesses and strengthen local commerce.

"Our partnership with Uber underscores Nuro's track record of partnering with the world's leading brands to make autonomous delivery a seamless experience," said Cosimo Leipold, Head of Partnerships at Nuro. "With our unique autonomous delivery vehicles and Uber's phenomenal scale and reach, we can expand food delivery options from your favorite local mom-and-pop restaurants all the way to nationwide chains."

Nuro was the first company to achieve fully autonomous vehicle operations in three states (Arizona, California, and Texas), and also the first to obtain an autonomous deployment permit from the California DMV. It remains one of only three companies to be granted the permit to date. Nuro's delivery vehicles are built with other road users' safety in mind. They can help reduce emissions from car trips and other traditional delivery options that use gas-powered vehicles, leading to cleaner air and better public health outcomes. Nuro's collaboration with Uber follows multiple strategic partnerships with market leaders in grocery, restaurant, parcel logistics, and convenience.

Uber's partnership with Nuro is an expansion of the company's efforts across autonomous mobility and delivery and is expected to unlock greater innovation for consumers and merchant partners in Mountain View and Houston.

Uber Eats delivers instant access to local commerce, helping people across the world discover restaurants and merchants, order meals, groceries, alcohol, and more at the touch of a button—and get it delivered reliably and quickly. The business leverages Uber's technology and logistics expertise to partner with 825,000 merchants in 11,000+ cities globally, while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes.

For more information on Uber, visit uber.com/newsroom , and for more information on Nuro, visit https://www.nuro.ai/ .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Nuro

Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. The company's custom electric autonomous vehicles are designed to bring the things you need—from produce to prescriptions—right to your home. Nuro's autonomous, goods-focused solution can give you valuable time back and more freedom to do what you love. This convenient, eco-friendly alternative to driving has the potential to make streets safer and cities more livable. Nuro has piloted autonomous local delivery for communities in Texas, Arizona, and California—for less driving and more thriving.

