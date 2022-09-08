Lakeland Fresh Farms Announces Partnership with Riggio Distribution Company

The relationship will enable Lakeland Fresh Farms to deliver local, safely grown produce to big-box stores throughout Michigan

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeland Fresh Farms, a local producer of hydroponically grown greens, announced today a partnership with Riggio Distribution Company, a full-service produce distributor servicing the Midwest. The partnership will further Lakeland's mission to provide local and safely grown produce statewide, with the opportunity to expand to big-box retailers.

"Today represents a milestone accomplishment for our small business," said Joe Corace, President and CEO of Lakeland Fresh Farms. "Our partnership with Riggio will open new opportunities throughout the state. When a growing farm like ours is able to partner with one of Michigan's largest distributors, it reaffirms our business strategy is on the right track. I am looking forward to the many opportunities that rise from our partnership."

Riggio Distribution Company's expert sales team will build relationships with big-box retailers on behalf of Lakeland to grow Lakeland's reach throughout the state.

All Lakeland products are non-GMO and hydroponically grown without chemical pesticides or herbicides, so there's no chemical runoff or contamination of Macomb County's freshwater lakes and rivers. Lakeland's process utilizes hundreds of LED grow lights and a computer-controlled indoor weather system that uses 90% less water than open field growing and allows for hands-free automation, which eliminates the risk of bacterial contamination.

Thanks to Lakeland Fresh Farms' state-of-the-art indoor agricultural facility in Chesterfield Township, Mich., the products go straight from harvest to stores and restaurants in just hours, allowing them to be enjoyed at the peak of freshness. The products include:

Pure Romaine – smooth and crisp red and green baby romaine leaves.

Crisp 'n Clean – crunchy, sweet and serrated baby green leaves.

Always Aromatic Basil – fresh and flavorful large-leaf basil.

"Whether shoppers are chefs, food connoisseurs, or everyday consumers, they will taste the difference with Lakeland's products," said Corace.

To find Lakeland Fresh Farms' products at a grocer near you, visit lakelandfreshfarms.com.

About Lakeland Fresh Farms

Located in Chesterfield Township, Mich., Lakeland Fresh Farms grows high-quality greens year-round, utilizing the most environmentally and socially responsible business practices. Lakeland Fresh Farms products are 100% free of chemical pesticides and herbicides as well as animal byproducts. Each product is packaged with 40% less plastic than traditional packaging and is 100% recyclable. For more information, visit lakelandfreshfarms.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Lakeland Fresh Farms