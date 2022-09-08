Kindred and Philadelphia Eagles extend partnership through 2025

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred and the Philadelphia Eagles extend the agreement of their partnership until the end of the 2024/25 season. As part of the new agreement, Unibet will now serve as the Eagles' official casino, online casino games, and sportsbook partner.

Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) Unibet brand and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to build on their current partnership with a new three-year extension. As part of the agreement, Unibet will have a dedicated `Unibet Landing' location at Lincoln Financial Field that will host different fan engagement activities throughout the year. Additionally, Unibet will expand sponsorship designations to include Official Partner for Online Casino, Casino, Online Games and Sportsbook.

"Our partnership with the Eagles has been a key pillar in Unibet's strategy in Pennsylvania since the entry in the market and will continue to be an essential piece going forward. We are very pleased to continue the collaboration and continue to develop innovative and engaging projects both at the stadium as well as digitally", says Manuel Stan, SVP North America, Kindred Group.

"We look forward to extending our fully-integrated partnership with Unibet for another three years," says Brian Napoli, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "Our growth in this emerging online space has enabled us to connect with Eagles fans in new and interactive ways thanks to Unibet's forward-thinking approach to the industry. Through our continued partnership, we are excited to offer Eagles fans even more engagement opportunities, starting with the new Unibet Landing at Lincoln Financial Field this season."

Unibet and the Eagles will continue to innovate by offering consumers branded mobile casino games, including Eagles slot games, Eagles blackjack games and others. The partnership will also see Kindred activating the Unibet brand at Lincoln Financial Field and across the team's digital properties.

