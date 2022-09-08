Increasing Access: National Nonprofit Offers Free Tech Training to Underrepresented Racial Minorities, Announces 2022 Enrollment

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Reskill Americans is excited to announce open enrollment for its tuition-free software development training program, which starts on Oct. 3, 2022. The seven-month online training is offered to anyone who self-identifies as an underrepresented racial minority, no prior experience required. With STEM talent in high demand , Reskill Americans aims to lower the barriers to access for people of color and address the need to find and train talent, regardless of background.

Reskill Americans offers free tech training to underrepresented racial minorities, enrollment is open now through Sept. 30, 2022.

To enroll, participants must have an accurate LinkedIn profile and photo, a computer with internet access, and the ability to work legally in the U.S. Those looking to jumpstart their career in tech can enroll now through Sept. 30 at www.reskillamericans.org .

Founded by tech veterans, Reskill Americans launched its inaugural program in 2021 with more than 2,000 participants from 42 states, and alumni have been hired at businesses of all sizes.

"We were encouraged by our 2021 enrollment and hope to enroll even more people this year," said Reskill Americans Founder Femi Akinde. "By eliminating pre-existing barriers to tech training and providing it tuition-free, Reskill Americans is proud to help create access for as many underrepresented minorities as possible."

The program enables participants to learn from anywhere, at any time; receive tailored instruction and mentorship; and graduate with a portfolio of work samples. Graduates will earn a certificate of completion in either web development or UX/UI design and may have the opportunity to join the nonprofit's apprenticeship program.

"Reskill Americans really prepared me for my role as a software engineer at McDonald's — I wouldn't have this job without them," said Jalen Harris, a 2021 Reskill Americans alum. "Not only did I learn the skills needed to be successful, but they also offered invaluable networking opportunities and other resources."

To learn more or enroll, visit www.reskillamericans.org .

About Reskill Americans

Reskill Americans provides tuition-free software development training, mentorship and community to unemployed, underemployed and career-switching historically underrepresented racial minorities across the U.S. to help them launch a career in tech. The organization eliminates traditional barriers to access so that aspiring tech professionals with no prior experience can enroll in its rigorous, instructor–led online program. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit funds its tuition-free program through donations and a fee-for-placement model. For more information, visit www.reskillamericans.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reskill Americans