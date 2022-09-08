Hostess Brands Announces Partnership with NAMI, Commitment to Employee Mental Health as a StigmaFree Workplace

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands (NYSE: TWNK) today announced a new partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), focusing its efforts on becoming a StigmaFree workplace and supporting NAMI's grassroots efforts to improve mental health resources in local communities where Hostess Brands operates.

According to NAMI, 80 percent of U.S. workers with a mental health condition say shame and stigma have prevented them from seeking treatment. Hostess Brands is committed to changing this dynamic as it focuses on mental health support and resources for its own employees and corporate social responsibility sponsorship and volunteer support at the grassroots community level.

"At Hostess, our mission is to inspire moments of joy by putting our hearts into everything we do," said Andy Callahan, CEO of Hostess Brands. "As the company that is all about sparking joy, we recognize that mental and emotional well-being is essential to happiness. It is critical to us that we demonstrate the importance of employee mental health and prioritize a StigmaFree workplace. We are excited about our national partnership with NAMI and the opportunity we have to do our part to make joy possible in the communities we serve by creating awareness, reducing stigma and increasing belonging."

"NAMI is thrilled to welcome Hostess as our national partner in creating a StigmaFree workplace and as a premier sponsor of our NAMIWalks events in Chicago, Indianapolis and Kansas City this fall," said Jessica Edwards, chief development officer at NAMI. "Hostess employees across the country are embracing NAMI's StigmaFree workplace approach and they are now supporting NAMIWalks as volunteers and fundraisers."

As part of the StigmaFree workplace program, NAMI partnered with Hostess Brands to review and augment its employee mental health resources and look for ways to encourage employees to take advantage of these vital programs. Hostess Brands and NAMI also joined forces to roll out the StigmaFree workplace to all Hostess employees, emphasizing the importance of mental health, sharing tips on language for talking about mental health in the workplace and providing guidance on what employees can do to help struggling coworkers without shame or stigma.

Throughout the fall, Hostess Brands will sponsor three NAMIWalks in markets where it operates. All times are CDT.

Chicago , Sept. 17 from 12-4 p.m. in Jackson Park fromin Jackson Park

Greater Indianapolis , Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. in OptiPark Indy atin OptiPark Indy

Greater Kansas City , Oct. 15 from 8-11 a.m. in Macken Park fromin Macken Park

Hostess employees are encouraged to help raise money for their location's NAMIWalks teams and participate through volunteerism by "walking the walk" with colleagues, family members, friends and neighbors in their local communities. Virtual participation and support options are available to ensure that everyone can participate regardless of geographic location. All funds raised support NAMI's free, top-rated mental health programs in these communities.

To support Hostess Brands in its NAMIWalks involvement, visit NAMIWalks.org/HostessBrands.

