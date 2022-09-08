CASIO'S NEW PREMIUM PRIVIA DIGITAL PIANOS ARE AS BEAUTIFUL AS THEY ARE A JOY TO PLAY

Mid-Century Modern Design, Exceptional Piano Action, Textured Key Surfaces and Immersive Piano Sound Take Playing Experience to Another Level

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc ., the world's leading maker of powerful yet affordable electronic musical instruments, today added three premium-level models — the PX-S7000, PX-S6000, and PX-S5000 — to its award-winning Privia PX-S family of digital pianos.

This new trifecta liberates the piano from its traditional confines against a wall with a crisp mid-century modern design and transparent music stand that invites gazes from every angle. Luxury appointments, including spruce key sides and new key-tops on every model, a sleek and sturdy minimalist stand, and contemporary colors with wood-grain accents communicate an aesthetic of understated elegance. But, of course, this beauty is far more than skin deep, with each model showcasing the Privia family's best acoustic piano sounds and remarkable feel that is sure to engage and delight the experienced player.

Since its debut in 2003, the Casio Privia has earned an enviable reputation for its fully immersive sound, exceptional touch, and alluring style, making it one of the top-selling digital pianos on the market. Innovation has remained at the heart of the line's evolution, proving that digital instruments can offer an elevated and truly professional playing experience without being bulky, heavy, or expensive. Today, Privia is the world's slimmest digital piano1 and won the 2021 Dealer's Choice Award in two categories — Home Digital Keyboard of the Year and Pro Digital Keyboard of the Year — from the highly respected musical instrument industry publication Musical Merchandise Review. The latest models build upon this storied legacy and render the zenith of Casio's technological achievement in a form factor that perfectly harmonizes today's lifestyles and living spaces.

Privia PX-S7000

The PX-S7000, the flagship in this new family of instruments, is simply the best-sounding, best-feeling, and best-looking Privia ever made.

With brilliant style to match its breathtaking sound and touch, the Privia PX-S7000 is a stunning musical centerpiece for any home. It sparks joy in any living space, with a striking modern design in three choices of finishes, including a new Harmonious Mustard color that evokes vintage musical gear and fine European furniture, yet blends remarkably well with any decor.

Place your hands on the PX-S7000, and it immediately transcends its size. The instrument's new Smart Hybrid Hammer Action keyboard and simulated ebony and ivory key-tops connects the player's fingers to the rich sound of three world-class concert grand pianos: Berlin, Hamburg, and New York. A new, improved Acoustic and Intelligent Resonator, derived from Casio's top-of-the-line Celviano Grand Hybrid pianos, accurately reproduces the physical resonances inherent in an acoustic piano's strings, soundboard, damper and other components. The improved key action provides a pleasingly quiet and smooth response, delivering the overall experience of playing a well-regulated concert grand.

The PX-S7000's 400 built-in Tones (including 50 electric piano Tones featuring inspiring tine, reed, and other classic instruments) are enhanced by brilliant DSP effects, and many are designed to cover the keyboard parts of timeless world-famous songs.

The top panel of the PX-S7000 is a shining example of elegance and simplicity. A touch ring that allows easy scrolling and directional input complements the easy-to-read backlit display, illuminated touch sensor controls and color-changing pitch bend wheel. Four multi-function, context-sensitive buttons let you quickly access your favorite sounds and settings. When not playing, you can protect your PX-S7000's beauty using the included matching fabric key cover.

The included wooden stand integrates a triple-pedal assembly that supports half-dampening and stays firmly in one place on the floor. The new 32-watt 4-way Spatial Sound System is driven by independent 8-watt amplifiers per speaker and is optimized to create the natural "bloom" of an acoustic piano, casting an immersive sound field that envelops the player and fills the room. In addition, the system can be adjusted for placement near a wall, away from walls, or on a tabletop.

Privia PX-S6000

The Privia PX-S6000 inherits many of the premium performance features found on the line's flagship model, including the Smart Hybrid Hammer Action, Acoustic and Intelligent Resonator, 4-way Spatial Sound System, touch ring, backlit display and key cover. Players are treated to a gorgeous German concert grand Tone courtesy of the Multi-Dimensional Morphing AiR Sound Source, while string and damper resonance, key action noise and damper noise heighten the realism and expression as they play.

The 350 editable Tones include an immaculately detailed Hamburg concert grand and 30 electric pianos, as well as many that cover the keyboard parts of timeless songs. The PX-S6000's panel comes with two assignable control knobs, while the optional CS-90P wooden stand and SP-34 triple pedal unit give the PX-S6000 all the presence and playability of its sibling, the PX-S7000.

PX-S5000

The PX-S5000 brings Casio's Smart Hybrid Hammer Action Keyboard to the most portable and accessible model. Featuring 23 tones, including an immaculately detailed Hamburg concert grand and 4 electric piano Tones, the PX-S5000 is the perfect studio, stage, or home piano for anyone who needs to combine impeccable touch and sound with ultimate portability.

As on the other models, the illuminated touch-sensing controls are easy to see and use in any light. They add elegance while eliminating moving parts and vanish when the instrument is powered off, creating a seamless and beautiful surface.

All three models come with the WU-BT10 Bluetooth adaptor, which allows for streaming audio through the Privias' speakers from a device such as a smartphone, wireless MIDI communication with a computer, and connection to the Casio Music Space app. This do-it-all app for iOS and Android devices maximizes the Privia playing experience with score display, interactive game-like lessons, comprehensive graphical control over all settings, and much more. In addition, all models also feature a USB-B port for wired computer connection. For mobile music making, the PX-S7000 and PX-S6000 can run for up to four hours on eight AA batteries; the PX-S5000 uses six.

"These new models are the no-compromise musical instruments we always knew the Privia line could represent," says Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "Their premium sound and keyboard feel will please the most demanding players, their ease of use and feature sets welcome musicians at any skill level, and their design turns heads whether they're onstage, in the studio, or your family room, yet they fit easily in a small apartment. We could not be prouder of how far Privia has come."

Pricing and Availability

The new Casio Privia digital pianos will be available at music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com at the following manufacturers' suggested retail prices:

PX-S5000: $1,799 MSRP, available in late October 2022

PX-S6000: $2,399 MSRP, available in early November 2022

PX-S7000 (Black/White): $3,199 MSRP, available in late October 2022

PX-S7000 (Harmonious Mustard): $3,399 MSRP, available in late October 2022

To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

1Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speakers, according to a Casio survey as of July 7, 2021.

About Privia

Casio's Privia line of digital pianos redefines the digital piano category with unprecedented sound quality and performance features in stylish, elegant, supremely portable designs. Featuring superb grand piano sounds, a new Tri-Sensor 88 note scaled hammer action keyboard, and some models weighing only 25 lbs, Casio's Privia digital pianos are versatile enough for any home, studio, or stage. The award-winning grand piano sound in Privia has been dramatically improved and now utilizes more than three times the memory of the previous generation for a more natural piano tone. In addition, Casio's new proprietary sound source "AiR" (Acoustic and intelligent Resonator) provides unmatched realism, detail and seamless dynamics for a remarkably expressive and powerful performance. For additional information on Casio's Privia digital pianos, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com .

