The author, mental health advocate, famed R&B singer, and former member of a trio as iconic as the three candy corn colors, gives #TeamCandyCorn the anthem they deserve

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, a debate spicier than any pumpkin latte has marked the official start of spooky szn…are you #TeamCandyCorn?

Candy Corn Fanatic Michelle Williams Drops New Song Professing her Love for BRACH’S® Halloween Staple (PRNewswire)

We know you're already hungry for Halloween vibes so BRACH'S, America's #1 Candy Corn brand, is kicking off the season by teaming up with its #1 fan, Michelle Williams, to rally candy corn lovers with a new song about the highly debated treat. The anthem, entitled "Candy Corn Love," dropped this morning here, paying homage to the Halloween staple through lyrics that nod to Michelle's love for BRACH'S Candy Corn and rally the rest of #TeamCandyCorn to proudly sing along. Friendly warning…this catchy tune will be stuck in your head long after trick-or-treating ends.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I'm a BRACH'S Candy Corn stan through and through. Halloween is my favorite time of the year and when I see their candy corn back on shelves, I know it is finally time to celebrate," said Williams. "I hope my new song inspires everyone who can't get enough of the delicious candy to make it known that they too are on #TeamCandyCorn! Let's settle this debate."

BRACH'S and Michelle are asking everyone to join in and proudly declare their love for the yellow-orange-white kernels on social. Whether you're giving a snack board a colorful twist for the gram, showing off inspired home décor or making delicious candy corn inspired recipes, show us why you're #TeamCandyCorn. From now until Oct. 6, fans who participate will be HalloWinning ™ spooktacular prize packs such as a year's supply of candy corn, one-of-a-kind swag for the season and more. Simply comment on Michelle's Instagram post, tag a friend and "cornfess" your love for BRACH'S Candy Corn using #TeamCandyCorn and #BrachsSweepstakes to be automatically entered for the chance to win*.

It's not Halloween without BRACH'S Candy Corn. Today, BRACH'S makes approximately 86 percent of candy corn sold in the U.S each year. That is enough product to circle the Earth over five times end-to-end, so the candy corn love is strong! You can purchase the seasonal must-have at select mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide.

"Michelle has been one of our most passionate and outspoken fans for years, making her the perfect partner to help us bring candy corn lovers together with a powerful anthem to start this Halloween season off right," said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "We've been helping friends and families make new memories together over this original tri-colored treat for decades, and we can't wait to see how #TeamCandyCorn celebrates."

Sing along, join in and celebrate a win for #TeamCandyCorn!

*Terms and Conditions apply. NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US/DC 18+. From Sept. 8 through Oct. 6. Full rules are included here.

About BRACH'S Candy Corn:

Candy Corn has been an important piece of BRACH'S almost 120-year long legacy of creating shared moments of celebration for families and friends. BRACH'S, America's #1 Candy Corn Brand, delivers on the iconic, unique rich texture and honey flavor Candy Corn connoisseurs stand by – marking the official start of the Halloween season every year.

For additional information on BRACH's Candy Corn, please visit www.brachs.com. The latest information throughout the season can also be accessed on BRACH'S Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara®:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

