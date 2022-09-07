"What We Do in The Shadows" to Take a Bite Out of Emmy Awards for Comedy

Better Call Saul and Euphoria Most Searched for Dramas

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the most searched for Emmy-nominated TV shows by state. With only a week before the awards, premiering on September 12, vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows has emerged as the most searched for comedy in the last month, leading in 39 out of 50 states.

Top TV Comedy in Each State, One Week before Emmy Awards
In the race for Best Drama, Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul and the dreamy coming-of-age drama Euphoria are in a tight race, with Better Call Saul barely taking the lead as the top show in 27 of 50 states. Both shows are predicted to walk away with awards in multiple categories.

Other highlights from the research include:

  • One month before the Emmy Awards, What We Do in the Shadows dominates Google search in 39 out of 50 states, Ted Lasso trailing behind with 7 states, freshman comedy Abbott Elementary with three states, and Only Murders In the Building with one state.
  • Data shows that in 2022, Euphoria is the most searched for drama in Bible-Belt states like Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas and Texas.
  • Despite the recency and viral nature of Netflix's Stranger Things, the show did not appear as a top result in any of the 50 states.

The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top Emmy-nominated comedies and dramas, according to Google search volumes when users search for the show's name and where it is streaming. The programs are then ranked by Share of Search.

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.

"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."

Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Emmy Nominated Shows

State

DRAMATIC SERIES

COMEDY SERIES


1 Month Before Emmys

2022 Data

1 Month Before Emmys

2022 Data

Alabama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Alaska

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

Abbot Elementary

Ted Lasso

Arizona

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Arkansas

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

California

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Colorado

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Connecticut

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Delaware

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Florida

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Georgia

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Hawaii

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Idaho

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Illinois

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Indiana

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Iowa

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Kansas

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Kentucky

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Louisiana

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Maine

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Maryland

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Massachusetts

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Michigan

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Minnesota

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Mississippi

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Abbott Elementary

Ted Lasso

Missouri

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Montana

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Nebraska

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Nevada

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

New Hampshire

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

New Jersey

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

New Mexico

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

New York

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

North Carolina

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

North Dakota

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Abbott Elementary

Ted Lasso

Ohio

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Oklahoma

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Oregon

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Pennsylvania

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Rhode Island

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

South Carolina

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

South Dakota

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Only Murders in The Building

Ted Lasso

Tennessee

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Texas

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Utah

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Vermont

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Virginia

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Washington

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

West Virginia

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Wisconsin

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

Wyoming

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

WWDITS

Ted Lasso

About Share of Search
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.

About MyTelescope
My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

