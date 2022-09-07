Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Level Agency One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™, Ranking #33

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Level Agency as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is Level Agency's third time joining this prestigious list, this year coming in at 33rd place. Earning a spot means that Level Agency is one of the best companies to work for in the country. Level is the only Pittsburgh-based company among those ranked.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 98% of Level Agency's employees said Level is a great place to work. This number is 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Patrick Van Gorder, President and COO at Level Agency said, "Our emphasis on workplace culture is at the core of our success. Our people are flexible, collaborative, and strategic, with ownership over their piece of the work. As a result, their success and growth ladders up directly to the business results for our clients. When people have a chance to contribute and do their best work every day, we win awards like these."

The Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing."

Level Agency also ranked #113 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 list of the Northeast Region's Fastest Growing Private Companies and was named one of The Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50 fastest growing companies in the region. We are proud to be a diverse workplace and a Military Friendly ® Employer.

Change is the only constant in today's marketing ecosystem. Level Agency designs and executes performance marketing campaigns using its systematic Test. Learn. Grow. framework. This adaptive approach accelerates ROI, reduces waste, and helps our clients win the knowledge and performance race.

To learn more about how this Great Place to Work drives results for clients, read our case studies at level.agency. And be sure to follow along with Level's journey by subscribing to the Test. Learn. Grow. Podcast, wherever you get your podcasts.

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

