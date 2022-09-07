Carolyn Bertozzi, Professor and Director of the Sarafan ChEM-H institute at Stanford University, Joins the Rondo Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rondo Therapeutics, a privately-held biotechnology company advancing next-generation immuno-oncology platforms, announces the addition of Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Bertozzi is a Professor of Chemistry and Director of the Sarafan ChEM-H institute at Stanford University and is a world leader in the field of glycobiology, generating new insights regarding disease-associated changes in cell surface glycosylation patterns. Jessica Stark, Ph.D., an American Cancer Society postdoctoral fellow in the Bertozzi Research Group, is also joining Rondo as a scientific consultant. Dr. Stark has pioneered new approaches in understanding the role of glycobiology in the functioning of the innate immune system.

Dr. Bertozzi has been recognized with many honors and awards for both her research and teaching accomplishments. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina. Recent awards of note include the Welch Award in Chemistry (2022); The Dickson Prize in Medicine, University of Pittsburgh (2022); Dr H.P. Heineken Prize for Biochemistry and Biophysics (2022); Wolf Prize (2022); AAAS Lifetime Mentor Award (2022). Dr. Bertozzi is also an accomplished entrepreneur, having founded several biotech companies including Palleon Pharma and Lycia Therapeutics.

"We are excited and privileged to be working with both Carolyn and Jessica in an exciting new area of biology," said Nathan Trinklein, Ph.D., co-founder and President of Rondo Therapeutics. "By combining their deep biological knowledge with Rondo's unique ability to rapidly develop bispecific antibodies, we are aiming to create a new class of biologics with a unique mechanism of action."

"We are thrilled to be working with the Rondo team to take on glycobiology as an emerging frontier for immunotherapy," said Jessica Stark, Ph.D., American Cancer Society postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University. "Through development of a novel class of bispecifics, we hope to make a difference for patients in multiple solid tumor indications."

Dr. Bertozzi is joining a group of highly distinguished scientists and clinicians on Rondo's Scientific Advisory Board: James Ford, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Stanford University; Alessandra Cesano, CMO, ESSA Pharmaceuticals; and Leonard Presta, Ph.D., renowned Protein Engineer.

Rondo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company exploring new frontiers in cancer therapy. Rondo is committed to advancing the field of immuno-oncology, with a focus on treating solid tumors that fail to respond to current therapies. Our solution is to create a new class of bispecific antibodies that safely engage the immune system to initiate and sustain a robust anti-tumor response and overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment.

