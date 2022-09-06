SAS Explore reveals the future of analytics

Registration is now open for world's premier AI and analytics conference this September

CARY, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic, climate change, economic uncertainty, supply chain issues, human resource shortages, increasing instances of fraud – as the world confronts today's challenges, analytics giant SAS presents solutions for a better future. From Sept. 27-29, data scientists and technology enthusiasts from around the world will gather virtually at SAS Explore 2022 , an event that showcases how technologies like SAS® Viya® and cloud analytics are helping organizations solve the problems of today and innovate for tomorrow.

Registration is now open for the free event. SAS Explore will spotlight a lineup of prominent keynote speakers, dozens of sessions from SAS customers and partners, and extensive learning opportunities.

SAS: Around the Globe in Three Days

"SAS Explore is made for technologists, by technologists," said Bryan Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "We're bringing together data scientists, business analysts, IT administrators and data engineers from around the globe to showcase how SAS delivers the most productive analytics and AI software in the market."

SAS Explore will be streamed across three regions: the Americas (Sept. 27-29), Asia Pacific (Sept. 28-29), and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Sept. 28-29).

Customer-led sessions: Using SAS to transform the industry

Participants of SAS Explore 2022 will learn how SAS customers are applying AI, machine learning, IoT analytics and other technologies to revolutionize their services and address complex problems with advanced solutions. These organizations include the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), AES Corp., Equifax, Georgia-Pacific, and many more.

This conference will also host some of the regional, industry, and technology winners of the 2022 SAS Hackathon. Teams will share how they used SAS Viya on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to build innovative solutions that make a difference in their organizations and the world at large.

Insightful keynotes

SAS Explore 2022 will feature renowned speakers who are using technology to inspire, educate and transform the future. Among these are:

CEO and co-founder of SAS Jim Goodnight, who helped launch the analytics software industry

CTO and Executive VP of SAS Bryan Harris, who leads the company's R&D efforts

Actress, Author, and PhD Mayim Bialik, known for her role on The Big Bang Theory and as a host of Jeopardy!

Broadcaster, TED Talks alum and former poker champion Liv Boeree

Founder of Girls Who Code and bestselling author Reshma Saujani

Free learning opportunities

SAS Explore 2022 will include a diverse lineup of demos and free training sessions led by SAS experts and partners.

Demos will showcase the latest software from SAS and its capabilities across industries, including government, energy, banking, insurance and more. Examples include:

Python Integration in SAS Studio

SAS Analytics in Microsoft Azure: It's Just a Click Away

SAS Visual Investigator: Your Window Into SAS

Free training sessions will dive into the tools driving today's world forward, including AI, machine learning, cloud, data management and advanced analytics. They include:

Software Workshop: Advanced Tips and Tricks for Model Studio

Struggling with Syntax? SAS Studio to the Rescue!

Using Python for Data Analytics in SAS Viya

More Analysis, Less Coding with SAS Viya for Learners

Register Today

To network with some of the brightest minds in technology and discover how SAS is helping transform today's analytics for tomorrow, join us at SAS Explore 2022. Register today! It is free and all virtual.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

